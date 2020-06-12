Fear not, Marvel fans as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is nearly finished. The show has been filming up until the widespread production shutdown forced the upcoming Disney+ series to push the pause button. But star Anthony Mackie has confirmed that there is only a little bit left to do and that they will hopefully be picking back up with filming soon.

Anthony Mackie recently appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show. At one point, host Jimmy Fallon asked him for a status update on the show. Mackie joked that they haven't been cancelled, while explaining that they don't have all that much left to film. Here's what Mackie had to say about it.

"I'm happy to say we are not cancelled. We are on hold. We're going back hopefully sometime soon and finish it up, we have very little stuff to do. I'm very happy with it. We have a little more to go back to do. But everybody rest assured, it will come out. We are not cancelled."

This is good news for those hoping that the show can remain on track. If most of the footage was shot before the shutdown it means that post-production work has likely been able to proceed in the meantime. Kari Skogland (The Handmaid's Tale) is directing the series, with Malcolm Spellman (Empire) serving as the head writer. Aside from Sebastion Stan and Anthony Mackie, the cast also includes Daniel Bruhl, who returns as Zemo, and Emily VanCamp, who returns as Sharon Carter.

The Disney+ series picks up in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. When last we left Falcon, he was given cap's shield by Steve Rogers, effectively making him the new Captain America. Jimmy Fallon asked Anthony Mackie about becoming the first black Captain America. Specifically, how his kids felt about it. As Mackie tells it, they aren't all that impressed.

"No. Kids are interesting because, as a parent, all you want is your kids' acceptance... I don't care about anybody else. If my kids are like, 'Daddy, that was a good movie,' it's a good movie to me. But my kids are so over it."

This is set to be the first live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe series produced for Disney+. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is directly involved with these new shows, which will be more directly connected to the movies. Other similar projects currently in the works include WandaVision, Hawkeye, Loki, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight. No specific release date has been revealed, but it was previously said that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would debut sometime in August, with WandaVision set to follow soon after in December. Whether or not they will be able to stick with that timeline remains to be seen. You can check out the full interview clip from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon YouTube channel.