Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as well as some other major TV shows, will soon be able to resume production in the Czech Republic. As is the case in most countries around the world, filming has been halted since mid-March in the interest of public health. Now, the Czech Republic has revealed a plan to get these productions back up and running again.

A recent report from the Czech Film Commission says that productions that were filming in the country before the shutdown should be able to resume in mid-May. Aside from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, this also includes Amazon's Carnival Row, the Wheel of Time TV series and Netflix's movie 473 Transatlantic. Helena Bezdek Frankova, Director of the Czech Film Fund, had this to say in a statement.

"Three-quarters of audiovisual productions in the Czech Republic stopped in March. In full compliance with the Ministry of Health, filmmakers are no longer affected by measures restricting cultural and sporting events and large gatherings. We therefore consider audiovisual production to be resumed."

Both Carnival Row and 473 Transatlantic are expected to resume filming soon. Though, whatever productions do resume will need to meet a set of strict sanitation and safety guidelines in order to do so. Additionally, testing for the health of cast and crew members will be mandatory as a measure to help keep things as safe as possible for those involved. Czech film commissioner Pavlina Zipkova explained how some of those procedures will work.

"[Actors and crew members] must show a negative test when leaving their country, a measure that, according to the latest reports, airlines will also begin to require for all their passengers. Within 72 hours of arrival, they will undergo a second test, and remain quarantined until they receive a negative result. The result is usually received the next day. In this way they can avoid the 14-day quarantine, which would severely impact film budgets."

This is a potentially important turning point for the business, as the Czech Republic is one of the first countries to allow for movie and TV productions to resume. Even so, it will be up to the studios behind these productions to decide whether or not they wish to pick up filming just yet. Disney recently indicated they don't know when their major productions, such as its slate of Marvel movies, will be able to resume safely again. That could mean that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will remain on hold for now.

If that proves to be the case, the live-action MCU series, which stars Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie, could wind up being pushed back. As of right now, it is scheduled to debut on Disney+ in October as the first live-action Marvel show produced for the streaming service. We'll be sure to keep you posted as the situation develops. This news was previously reported by Deadline.