Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan have provided some Valentine's Day advice from the set of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Stan and Mackie are currently working on the Disney+ series which is all set to debut this summer. However, today is a special day for a lot of people who will be going out with their friends or significant others, and Stan, along with Mackie, believe they have some tips to help the day go a little smoother.

"This Valentine's Day, here's a couple of things from a couple of guys," Sebastian Stan says to start the video message. It appears that he and Anthony Mackie are about to lay some ground rules for the day. Mackie steps in and states, "Rule One: Always make sure to give a gift instead of receive one. That makes you a good person." Stan comes in with the next very important rule. Stans declares, "Rule Two: be yourself. Always and forever. With anyone and everyone."

This is when Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie seem to disagree about the importance of their respective rules. "Always, always remember number one," Mackie added. "Always kinda keep in mind number two," Stan reminds the viewing audience. "Number two has a heart, too," Mackie finally admits. "At the end of the day, it takes two to make things right," Stan jokes while turning off his video. However, right before he hits stop, you can audibly hear him say, "f**k." The two seem like they may have been put up by Marvel Studios or Disney to deliver their Valentine's Day message to the masses.

Valentine's Day isn't for everybody, even married couples. For many, it's a Hallmark holiday that just packs otherwise uncrowded restaurants and bars, while having to buy gifts for respective significant others. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are currently shooting The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and probably have zero interest in the day, or maybe they do. Who knows? Regardless, they're on set to get the show done so we can all see it on time in August. Stan and Mackie are putting in the time now in order to please the rabid MCU fanbase.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is only one of the many Marvel shows coming to Disney+ in the coming months. In the fall, WandaVision will premiere, and then in spring 2021, the Loki series arrives. Marvel's What If...?, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and a possible Secret Wars series are all on the way. While Disney+ and chill doesn't really have the same ring to it as Netflix and chill does, they're working on getting more content to allow that Valentine's Day chilling to go down. For now, we'll just have to settle for Netflix. You can check out The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Valentine's Day message below, thanks to Sebastian Stan's Instagram account.