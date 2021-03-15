It is not long now before we get to see the continuing adventures of Marvel heroes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier play out on Disney+, with a newly released final trailer pushing hype levels to an almost unbearable extent. Ramping up the excitement for Friday's debut of the new original series on Disney+, Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will explore the odd-couple relationship between the two colleagues and friends of Captain America as they try to live up to the First Avenger's legacy.

In The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, all eyes are on the shield, as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier decide to team up-or rather, work together-when a new global threat launches them into an unexpected mission that may hit too close to home. The pair embark on a worldwide adventure that puts their abilities to the test as they fight the anti-patriotism group the Flag-Smashers.

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer, the six-episode series stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, both of whom reprise their roles as the title characters from previous MCU installments. The series also introduces Wyatt Russell as John F. Walker, a militaristic successor to Captain America created by the U.S. government, as well as bringing back Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/Agent 13, and Daniel Brühl as Captain America: Civil War villain Baron Helmut Zemo, who this time will wear the baddie's iconic purple mask. The series also features Erin Kellyman, Georges St. Pierre, Amy Aquino, Adepero Oduye and Danny Ramirez.

The final trailer once again shows the two title characters struggling to deal with the loss of Steve Rogers' Captain America, who returned from an alternate timeline as an old man after returning the Infinity Stones at the end of 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Sam Wilson was officially handed the mantle of Captain America by Rogers himself, but clearly Wilson, who is shown in the footage practicing to throw the famous shield, will be struggling to live up to the name. Not only was Wilson surprised to be chosen, but so was actor Anthony Mackie.

"I was really surprised and affected by the idea of possibly getting the shield and becoming Captain America," he said. "I've been in this business a long time, and I did it the way they said you're supposed to do it. I didn't go to L.A. and say, 'Make me famous.' I went to theater school, did Off Broadway, did indie movies and worked my way through the ranks. It took a long time for this shit to manifest itself the way it has, and I'm extremely happy about that."

The handing over of the shield was also an emotional moment for Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan, who recently revealed that he only found out it would not be given to him on the day. While Mackie was given the news by Chris Evans himself ("Anthony found out from Chris Evans at a party that I was not invited to,") Stan "found out the day that we were shooting, when someone handed me the scene on the spot in my costume," the actor said while pretending (or not) to be hurt by the snub.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is scheduled to premiere on March 19, 2021 on Disney+ as part of Phase Four of the MCU and will run for six episodes until April 23, 2021. You can watch the new trailer courtesy of the official Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.