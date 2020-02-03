The Marvel Disney+ Super Bowl trailer gives Marvel Cinematic Universe fans a quick glimpse of US Agent. The character, as comic book fans know, is someone everybody loves to hate. Even though the first footage of the show was short packaged with the first looks at WandaVision and Loki, there was a lot to unpack. For instance, there was a decent amount of people who thought they spotted Captain America at the 20-second spot.

That is not America's Ass in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier footage. Instead, it's actor Wyatt Russell as John Walker, aka U.S. Agent. At the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, we see Steve Rogers hand off his shield to Sam Wilson, but it appears the United States Government may have another idea about who should take on the moniker in the series. In the comics, when Rogers went AWOL from his Sentinel of Liberty duties, the government brought Walker on board to take over. However, there were some pretty major changes.

U.S. Agent has been described as someone "who embodied patriotism in a way that Captain America didn't-a patriotic villain." He was created to be the complete opposite of Steve Rogers and his beliefs. U.S. Agent is a tool for the government who does not question orders and is more of a Right Wing extremist, which really is the opposite as Rogers. While he is originally a patriotic villain, he later starts to question what he's doing and how he'd doing it, growing into a more sympathetic character. It's unclear how The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will portray him.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier could have John Walker as a villain, or at least one major obstacle that keeps Sam Wilson from taking on the Captain America moniker in the public eye, which sounds more likely. The brief footage showed off some scenes with Wilson practicing with the iconic shield and MCU fans were pretty happy with the big reveal. With that being said, the Disney+ show and its story are still a pretty big mystery things will remain to be that way until the series is unveiled later this year.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will tie into the big screen projects, but it's unclear how it will do so other than the fact that it takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. US Agent could end up being a pretty big speed bump, at least for the first season. Sam and Bucky have their work cut out for them, especially with Baron Zemo hanging around. It's believed that one scene from the Super Bowl footage features Bucky aiming his gun in the villain's face. Regardless, it looks like Disney+ is stepping up their game for the Marvel Studios projects. You can check out the footage below thanks to Marvel Entertainment and Disney.