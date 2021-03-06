Marvel Studios has released a new teaser for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. This week saw the hit series WandaVision come to a close after becoming the most in-demand TV series on the planet. The end of the show has left a void in Marvel fans who've come to enjoy having new content every week, but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be making its debut this month to keep the party going. You can watch the new teaser trailer below.

Let's get to work 👊 Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starts streaming March 19 on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldierpic.twitter.com/PGB2iipQFP — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 6, 2021

Created by Malcolm Spellman, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier brings back Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson (Falcon) and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes (the Winter Soldier). Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, Goerges St-Pierre, Don Cheadle, and Wyatt Russell also star. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam and Bucky team up for a worldwide adventure that puts their abilities to the test as they fight the anti-patriotism group the Flag-Smashers.

While it appeared that Steve Rogers handed over the iconic shield to Bucky Barnes in Endgame, that doesn't necessarily mean he's officially become the new Captain America. It has also been reported that Chris Evans will be back to reprise the role in future Marvel projects, though this hasn't been officially confirmed. Anthony Mackie also said in January that it remains to be seen if Falcon will indeed assume the Captain America mantle.

"We don't know that yet," Mackie said on the Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM. "The idea of the show, basically. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Cap retired and asked me to take up the shield. But at no point did I agree to or say that I would be Captain America. So, the show walks the line of 'Who's gonna take up the shield and who's gonna be Captain America, if Steve [Rogers] isn't coming back?'"

Expanding on the subject on the Barstool Sports podcast, Mackie later added: "People are like, 'you're Captain America,' and like, that's not true. If you look at the end of Endgame, Sam never accepts the shield. You don't know who Captain America is going to be."

In any case, Marvel fans have a lot of questions heading into The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that will hopefully be answered in the upcoming series. Given the events of WandaVision, there's also no telling who just might show up on the new show, and a surprise appearance from Chris Evans himself is certainly not outside the realm of possibility.

Before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres, Marvel Studios will first debut their new behind-the-scenes documentary series Assembled. The first installment, Assembled: The Making of WandaVision, will premiere on Disney+ on March 12. It will detail how the hit series was made, which includes interviews with cast members Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kat Dennings, Randall Park, and Kathryn Hahn. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will also get its own episode of Assembled after the finale.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starts streaming on Disney+ on March 19. Kari Skogland directs the pilot episode. Consisting of six episodes, the finale will arrive on April 23 with new episodes debuting weekly until then. The new teaser trailer comes to us from Marvel Studios on Twitter.