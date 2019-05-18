John Travolta looks intense in the first poster for Fred Durst's The Fanatic. The poster lands as the movie was supposed to premiere at Cannes this week. However, star John Travolta canceled at the last minute because he was reportedly not happy with the final cut. It seems Travolta is going back to oversee a final edit of the Limp Bizkit front man's movie, which is supposedly based on a stalker Durst had back during the band's unexpected and baffling success.

The Fanatic, which was previously titled Moose, features John Travolta channeling his inner Oliver Tree, coming on strong as a creepy celebrity stalker. Moose gets cheated out of meeting his hero, Hunter Dunbar, played by Devon Sawa (Final Destination). Moose then hunts down Dunbar to get the celebrity interaction he feels he deserves. Harmless at first, Moose's actions begin to take a dark turn. Against the advice of his friend Leah (Ana Golja), Moose begins to make frequent visits to his hero's private home. As the visits continue to escalate, Dunbar finds himself in increasing danger.

Devin Sawa played a similar role as Stan in Eminem's music video for the hit song "Stan." It isn't clear just what John Travolta didn't like about the most recent cut of The Fanatic, but it was enough to cancel the Cannes screening, which sounds like a giant headache for all involved in the movie. Fred Durst has yet to make a comment on the situation. While Limp Bizkit's music is seen as divisive, to say the least, the front man's movies have been well received by critics over the years and The Fanatic already looks like it is going to go over pretty well.

It is believed that Amazon Studios has purchased the rights to distribute The Fanatic, though that has not been officially confirmed at this time. Regardless, the movie is expected to be released later this year, which may end up getting pushed back, depending on how long it takes Travolta to go through and see the cut of the movie he sees fit. It is unclear if Fred Durst is working on the edit with the actor, or if he is doing it alone.

While the initial buzz for The Fanatic has been positive, pulling out of Cannes unexpectedly may earn the movie some bad press and could hurt the project in the long run. Maybe John Travolta finally saw what he really looks like in the movie and is nervous about putting it out. His look is pretty amazing and he looks straight up insane in the images we have seen thus far. Hopefully the movie end up getting the editing it needs in a timely manner to get it out and in front of viewers as soon as possible. You can check out the first poster for The Fanatic below, thanks to The Core of Movies Twitter account.

First Poster for John Travolta's Stalker-Thriller 'The Fanatic' - Directed by Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit pic.twitter.com/X1B9wDcw8u — Core of Movies (@CoreofMovies) May 18, 2019

Absolutely livid that none of you told me about THE FANATIC, an upcoming stalker thriller directed by FRED DURST (Limp Bizkit), starring JOHN TRAVOLTA (Gotti) as the titular fanatic pic.twitter.com/6pBkklpDd9 — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) May 18, 2019