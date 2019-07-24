John Travolta is unrecognizable in The Fanatic trailer. The actor is playing a creepy celebrity stalker in Limp BIzkit front man Fred Durst's upcoming thriller and it looks like we finally have a release date for the long awaited movie. It was supposed to premiere at Cannes, but Travolta pulled it at the last minute because he was reportedly not happy with the most recent cut. However, it looks like everything is set to start rolling soon.

The Fanatic is all set to open in select theaters on August 30th. The project was originally called Moose (named after John Travolta's character), but it was later changed, leading to some confusion with the release date due to another movie coming out entitled Moose. But, everything seems to have worked out and the trailer looks excellent. John Travolta is intense as Moose as he stalks Devon Sawa's Hunter Dunbar in what starts off innocent and ends up getting pretty extreme. "I just wanted an autograph!" shouts Moose at an autograph signing after being turned away, which Travolta makes seem very real.

In The Fanatic, John Travolta's Moose is a rabid movie fan who is obsessed with his favorite celebrity action hero, Hunter Dunbar. When he is cheated out of his opportunity to finally meet Hunter, Moose gets a little help from his friend Leah, a well-connected paparazzi photographer, who knows how to find celebrity homes. Moose turns to stalking to get the celebrity interaction he feels he deserves, and while harmless at first, Moose's actions begin to take a dark turn as his obsession grows stronger. As the visits continue to escalate, Hunter Dunbar finds himself in increasing danger.

Seeing a movie by a guy who named an album Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water is a bit on the risky side, to say the least. However, it looks like Fred Durst has pulled off an awesome thriller, at least evidenced by the trailer. Having John Travolta and Devon Sawa helps matters, but Durst seems to have nailed the psychotic fan situation for the big screen. He more than likely has some experience in the matter from back when Limp Bizkit was on top of the world in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The Fanatic will open in select theaters on August 30th and will be available on VOD starting September 6th. When talking about the movie last year, John Travolta only had great things to say about working with Fred Durst. The actor noted that it is, "maybe my favorite experience I've had. He's so generous and he's such an artist." That's saying quite a bit for an actor who has had such a successful career. Travolta went on to say, "He allowed me to create a character that nobody else would allow. It's really a wild character and it's very free(ing) to do that." You can check out the trailer for The Fanatic below, thanks to the Quiver Distribution YouTube channel.