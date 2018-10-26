Emma Stone says that her organs shifted while wearing a corset on the set of The Favourite. The actress was recently interviewed about her "first corset role," and admitted that the first month was pretty tough to get used to. The project is a period piece, which takes place in the 1800s. Stone stars as Abigail Masham, Baroness Masham in the film, who was a favorite of Queen Anne and a cousin of Sarah Churchill, Duchess of Marlborough.

On an episode of the Graham Norton show, Emma Stone shared her corset experience with Eddie Redmayne, Melissa McCarthy, and Jude Law. Since The Favourite takes place in the 1800s, the costume designers went out of their way to make everything look like it came from that time period, which meant that Stone had the pleasure of wearing a corset while filming. She had this to say about the corset experience.

"It's historically accurate, but I couldn't f*cking breathe. After about a month, my organs shifted because they have to. It was only temporary, but it was gross. The bottom half of my stomach, whatever, I'm not a doctor, whatever is in there, went down that way, and I guess just my ribs stayed up."

Melissa McCarthy and Jude Law were pretty shocked at what Emma Stone had to say about her corset experience on the set of The Favourite, but Eddie Redmayne could relate. The actor admitted to having to wear a corset while acting in a production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night. He noted that his corset was designed to look like it came from the 1600s and said that he has "sympathies for the actresses" who have to wear them.

Jude Law joked about Emma Stone knowing that her organs had shifted and gone back to normal, while Melissa McCarthy still had a hard time wrapping her head around the situation. All in all, Stone had a good time, even though she couldn't fully sit down while wearing the corset in between takes. Instead, the actress revealed that she could kind of lean on the couch, with her body straightened out. In the end she had this to say about wearing a corset for The Favourite.

"Honestly women existed in that for such a long time, which does give you a lot of sympathy for that time period, what you were going through. So don't do it if you don't have to, but I was grateful."

The Favourite hits theaters on November 23rd. In addition to Emma Stone, the movie also stars Olivia Colman as Anne, Queen of Great Britain, Rachel Weisz as Lady Sarah, Nicholas Hoult, Joe Alwyn, Mark Gatiss, James Smith, and Jenny Rainsford. You can check out the clip of Emma Stone and Eddie Redmayne sharing their corset stories below, thanks to the Graham Norton Show YouTube channel.