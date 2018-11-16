Emma Stone reveals why she insisted on her first nude scene in The Favourite. Stone is out promoting the upcoming historical period drama and also talked about why she enjoyed the process of working on the project compared to some of her past work, noting that she didn't have to do as much heavy lifting while filming was taking place. The actress admits that she is used to collaborating to elevate her movies, but The Favourite was the complete opposite because she loved the script so much. However, there was one scene in particular that she felt needed something extra.

The Favourite contains Emma Stone's first nude scene, which was her idea. The script did not call for nudity, but Stone insisted that it would help the scene and push the limits of her character. Stone plays the role of Abigail Mashan, who is in a love triangle between England's Queen Anne, played by Olivia Colman, and Sarah Jennings Churchill, who is played by Rachel Weisz. Stone had this to say about her decision to go topless.

"I had the sheet up around me. And as we were shooting it and we did a few takes, I said, Can I please just be (naked)? I think it's going to give Sarah something to look at when she sees that I'm not just under the sheet covered up. Olivia was like, No, don't do it! Yorgos was like, Are you sure that's what you want to do? And I was like, Absolutely. I chose to do it. I was like, this makes sense to me. It's an absolute (Stone flips the bird) to Sarah."

Emma Stone's decision to go topless for the first time in her career was empowering for the actress, but she still had a little bit of trouble on the set. As it turns out, the word c*nt is used a lot in The Favourite, and it took Stone awhile to get used to hearing the word all of the time. It's known as one of the worst words to use in North America, but it's commonplace in the U.K. She explains.

Related: Emma Stone Gets Gross About Her Shifting Organs During The Favourite Shoot

"I've been around Brits long enough the shock has worn off, but hearing the word c*nt a bunch, I was like, oh my God. It's the most offensive word."

The British cast of The Favourite clearly had fun using the C-word in front of Emma Stone, trying to make her uncomfortable. Rachel Weisz says that it's an old English word that "Shakespeare... or maybe Chaucer" used. Olivia Colman laughed while talking about the use of the word and declares that it's a "fantastic word." Consider yourself warned: The Favourite has some pretty colorful language.

The Favourite hits theaters in North America on November 23rd, and then January 1st, 2019 in the U.K. The movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival in August to favorable reviews, and currently holds a 95 percent Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The Favourite was directed by Yorgos Lanthimos from a screenplay written by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara. You can read the rest of the interview with Emma Stone, Olivia Colman, and Rachel Weisz at The Hollywood Reporter.