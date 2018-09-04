It's just one day after the Memorial Day holiday, the kids are back in school, and we're officially off to the Oscar races. Netflix has debuted the first of it's three big contenders with a trailer for director Paul Greengrass's 22 July. Now Fox Searchlight are throwing their wares into the ring with The Favourite, which is easily identified as an Oscars favorite just from the period costumes and the prestigious cast of leading ladies.

Early 18th century. England is at war with the French. Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving. A frail Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz) governs the country in her stead while tending to Anne's ill health and mercurial temper. When a new servant Abigail (Emma Stone) arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah.

Sarah takes Abigail under her wing and Abigail sees a chance at a return to her aristocratic roots. As the politics of war become quite time consuming for Sarah, Abigail steps into the breach to fill in as the Queen's companion. Their burgeoning friendship gives her a chance to fulfill her ambitions and she will not let woman, man, politics or rabbit stand in her way.

The Favourite will find it's way to theaters on November 23, 2018. The movie comes from director Yorgos Lanthimos, with a script that was written by Deborah Davis andTony McNamara. Produced include Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday and Yorgos Lanthimos. Joining Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz in the cast are Nicholas Hoult, Joe Alwyn, James Smith and Mark Gatiss.

Yorgos Lanthimos is no stranger to the Academy Awards. He made his directorial debut with the international hit My Best Friend in 2001. But it wasn't until 2009 that he caught the attention of American audiences with his cult hit Dogtooth. He would go onto make Alps in 2001, with his most talked about film, The Lobster, arriving in 2015. His previous movie was 2017's The Killing of a Sacred Deer, which starred Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman.

With The Favourite, he has lined up some of today's best actresses. Emma Stone is a 2017 Oscar winner for her lead performance in La La Land. She was also nominated in 2015 for Best Supporting Actress in Birdman. Olivia Coleman, who is no stranger to period dramas with her work on Netflix's The Crown, won a Golden Globe for her performance in 2016's The Night Manager. Rachel Weisz won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2006 for her work in The Constant Gardner, which also got her a Golden Globe. That's a lot of talent loaded into one movie.

You can check out this threatening trio of talent in The Favourite trailer, which comes direct from Fox Searchlight. We also have the charming new poster which features the lead actresses looking their 18th Centuriest. I especially like the rabbits.But where is the pineapple.