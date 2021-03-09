If there is one movie from his past that Lou Diamond Phillips wants to revisit, it's the 1990 thriller The First Power. The actor can currently be seen in the On Demand release Adverse, where he plays mentor to a troubled young man working for a ruthless loanshark. We recently caught up with the '80s icon to chat about his most recent work both on the big and small screen. And while he confirms that Young Guns 3 is currently in the works, there is one other movie from his past that he believes deserves a legacy sequel, and that is The First Power.

Having already found huge success in the film industry with his starring roles in La Bamba, Young Guns and Stand and Deliver, Lou Diamond Phillips decided to make his first foray into the horror genre with the 1990 crime thriller The First Power. Phillips starred as a dedicated L.A. police detective named Russell Logan who teams up with a female psychic named Tess Seaton (Tracy Griffith) to stop a demonic serial killer who was given the powers of resurrection, teleportation and possession.

The First Power was a modest hit at the box office, earning $22.4 million during its spring run. Since its release, it has gained a cult following amongst demon enthusiasts and Lou Diamond Phillips fans. When asked what movie from his vast career he'd most like to revisit, Phillips quickly landed on The First Power, though perhaps a sequel to Renegades comes in a close second. That movie reunited Lou Diamond Phillips with Kiefer Suther, and came between Young Guns and Young Guns II, with Young Guns 3 on the way. Asked if he'd ever do Renegades 2, Phillips says, 'That would be great, wouldn't it?"

But that's not were his true ambitions lay. If he were honestly given the chance to do a legacy sequel, he'd go after The First Power. He has this to say about the possibility of The Second Power.

"I'll tell you the one I think is really an interesting possibility would be The First Power. I would love to revisit that character thirty years later. And really kind of ramp up the horror. It has a cult following. It was very scary. But I don't think I've made my best horror film yet. I think Jordan Peele and Blumhouse, they have totally revitalized the genre. That is something I think would be interesting."

Lou Diamond Phillips has journeyed into the realm of horror on several other occasions aside from The First Power. He appeared as a demon under the alias Louis Gem Phips in the 1990 low budget horror thriller Demon Wind. He appeared in an episode of Tales from the Crypt. And perhaps his most notorious entry in the genre is 1999's Bats. That creature feature did get a sequel, but as Lou Diamond Phillips says, 'They didn't call me.' In terms of Bats 3 kind of fitting into the theme of reality right now, Lou agrees, 'Cause its bats. The world is bats.'

There is no further word on when fans will get to see The Second Power or if The First Power Part II will ever really materialize. For those eager to see Lou Diamond Phillips in something new, they can check out Adverse this week On Demand. Phillips is currently shooting more episodes of his hit series Prodigal Son. And he has a book out called Tinderbox: Soldier of Indira, which can be purchased at Amazon.