Universal and Blumhouse have launched the first teaser for The Purge 4. It arrived during last night's State of the Union address, following Trump and his words of encouragement for the country. The announcement video doesn't quite mock the President's speech, but it adheres to what Trump had to say about keeping America great.

"What makes America great? The answer is simple, really, Americans make America great. You are the lifeblood of the nation. Your rights as Americans must be safeguarded. There's only one solution to keep our country great. A new tradition. Participate today, and it will make you prouder than when your boy looks up at you and says, 'Dad, I want to Purge, too!'"

This first trailer arrived just hours after Universal and Blumhouse revealed the official title, with the sequel actually a prequel. It is called The First Purge, and will bring fans back to that fateful first purge for a small section of the country used as res subjects in America's greatest experiment. The Purge will make our country great again...Or will it?

Universal not only gave the country the official title for The Purge 4, but they also unleashed the official one-sheet teaser poster and the synopsis. And as long rumored, we will be getting a history lesson when the movie is released over Forth of July weekend, 2018.

"Behind every tradition lies a revolution. Next Independence Day, witness the rise of our country's 12 hours of annual lawlessness. Welcome to the movement that began as a simple experiment: The First Purge. To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America (NFFA) test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in one isolated community. But when the violence of oppressors meets the rage of the marginalized, the contagion will explode from the trial-city borders and spread across the nation."

2016's The Purge: Election Year was the strongest box office contender in the franchise yet. Creator James DeMonaco (writer/director of The Purge, The Purge: Anarchy and The Purge: Election Year) returns alongside the producers of this worldwide phenomenon. Blumhouse Productions' Jason Blum (Insidious series, Get Out, Split), Platinum Dunes partners Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Ouija series, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre), and DeMonaco's longtime production partner, Sébastien K. Lemercier (Assault on Precinct 13, Four Lovers).

Gerard McMurray is directing The First Purge, with the screenplay once again written by DeMonaco. The ensemble cast includes Y'Lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, Luna Lauren Velez and Marisa Tomei making her Purge debut. It appears that The Purge 4 will have a lot of fun with our current political climate, with the franchise long making fun of our societal ills at large. You can get your first taste of The First Purge in the video below.