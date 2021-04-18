The biggest upgrade for a character from the 2017 version of Justice League to Zack Snyder's Justice League was regarding Victor Stone aka Cyborg, played by Ray Fisher. At one point, Cyborg was set to play a major role in the upcoming solo Flash movie, but the very public fallout between Fisher and Warner Bros. during which he accused the studio of racially motivated actions against his onscreen character led to Cyborg getting dropped from The Flash. Now, during the Justice Con event that is raising money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Fisher weighed in on what it would take for him to return as Cyborg to the DCEU.

"I don't really expect anything, right? Particularly dealing with large corporations. They will oftentimes find a way to defy whatever expectation you may have. But, I think where we could start is an acknowledgment and an apology of what is clearly, publicly known to be an untruth. Then, we can see where it goes from there. We can have that conversation, but I think that's where the accountability begins. It's us being able to come to the table and say, 'These are the things that happened, let's go ahead and try...' There seems to be this sort of narrative, I don't know why it is, but there's this thing that if you apologize it denotes weakness."

The theatrical version of Justice League drastically reduced Cyborg's backstory, which the "Snyder Cut" restored. Fisher has also stated in past interviews that he was forced to say Cyborg's catchphrase "Booyah" despite being uncomfortable being the only character in the film with a catchphrase. A variety of other accusations were also leveled by Fisher against the management at Warner, and the actor has been calling for an apology since last year. According to Ray Fisher, while he knows getting an apology is a long shot, he will continue to ask for an acknowledgment from the studio regarding their wrongs.

"I have to apologize for things all the time. Right? Ultimately, it shows, 'hey, I understand what the situation is.' I'm willing to talk about that. If its something folks are willing to make the first step on. Like I said, I don't have too many expectations when it comes to that. Because, as we've seen, folks are digging their heels in pretty hard. So, I'm just going to keep pushing. Keep pushing for accountability and whenever folks decide they want to pop their heads up for what I'm doing. I'll be there."

