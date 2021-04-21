After months of speculation, it has now been confirmed that Michael Keaton will reprise the role of Batman in DC's The Flash and fans have some thoughts. Keaton's involvement was revealed by the actor's talent agency, ICM Partners, and audiences cannot wait to see him suit up as The Dark Knight once again.
The announcement has Keaton and Batman fans excited to see what The Flash does with the character all these years later, with some hoping it will lead to the portrayal of some of the more ridiculous things associated with the Caped Crusader.
Others are simply in awe of the idea that Michael Keaton will return to don the iconic cape and cowl, especially after the actor recently cast some doubt over whether he would appear in the movie. The actor expressed his concerns over the ongoing global situation saying, "That will determine everything, and so that's why I'm living outside the city here on 17 acres, staying away from everybody, because the COVID thing has got me really concerned. So, that's my first thing about all projects." Evidently, the studio was able to alleviate his concerns.
For some fans, Keaton's return is a very emotional time, citing the actor as the beginning of their love of comic books, Batman, and the world of DC.
Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash will reportedly introduce audiences to the multiverse, taking inspiration from the comic book arc The Flashpoint Paradox, which sees the Fastest Man Alive travel back in time in an attempt to save his mother, who was murdered during Barry Allen's childhood. As is so often the case with these time travel misadventures, Barry's meddling finds him emerging in a much bleaker alternate universe in which the Amazons and Atlanteans are involved in an all-out war that has left the planet destroyed. This alternate version of the DC universe finds Bruce Wayne dead, killed at the hands of the same criminal who murders his parents in the original timeline, which leads to Thomas Wayne taking up the mantle of Batman, and applying his own, more violent tactics.
While it is unknown whether any other character from Keaton-Verse will appear, many are hoping that the likes of Michelle Pfeiffer and Danny DeVito will reprise their roles as Catwoman and The Penguin respectively.
Despite having not even seen Keaton in The Flash yet, the idea has already gotten fans wanting more, with many calling for the long-mooted Batman Beyond movie to finally come to fruition.
Intriguingly, both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will reprise the roles of their respective Batman, leaving us all to wonder how the two very different versions of the DC icon will factor into proceedings. While not much is yet known about the extent of Keaton's involvement, director Andy Muschietti has stated that The Flash in "inclusive" with regards to previous franchises sayins, "This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we've seen before are valid. It's inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you've seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."
After so much back and forth and stopping and starting, audiences will finally get to see The Flash when it hits theaters on November 4th, 2022. The news of Keaton's return as Batman was reported by The Wrap.