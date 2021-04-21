After months of speculation, it has now been confirmed that Michael Keaton will reprise the role of Batman in DC's The Flash and fans have some thoughts. Keaton's involvement was revealed by the actor's talent agency, ICM Partners, and audiences cannot wait to see him suit up as The Dark Knight once again.

GUESS WHO'S BACK!



MICHAEL KEATON REPRISES HIS ROLE OF BATMAN IN THE UPCOMING FLASH ⚡MOVIE! #TheFlash#Batman#keatonpic.twitter.com/49DeY4bVgU — Rahim Shivji (@RahShivji) April 20, 2021

The announcement has Keaton and Batman fans excited to see what The Flash does with the character all these years later, with some hoping it will lead to the portrayal of some of the more ridiculous things associated with the Caped Crusader.

if Michael Keaton does return as Batman in The Flash and his Batcave doesn’t have the giant T. Rex then what’s the point https://t.co/7Ef3o7nWbs — Luke (@qLxke_) April 14, 2021

Others are simply in awe of the idea that Michael Keaton will return to don the iconic cape and cowl, especially after the actor recently cast some doubt over whether he would appear in the movie. The actor expressed his concerns over the ongoing global situation saying, "That will determine everything, and so that's why I'm living outside the city here on 17 acres, staying away from everybody, because the COVID thing has got me really concerned. So, that's my first thing about all projects." Evidently, the studio was able to alleviate his concerns.

Me when I see Michael Keaton Return as Batman in The Flash: pic.twitter.com/x2KA1vs96N — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) April 19, 2021

For some fans, Keaton's return is a very emotional time, citing the actor as the beginning of their love of comic books, Batman, and the world of DC.

I'm kinda tearing up right now because I never thought I would see Michael Keaton as Batman again.



He is the sole reason I became a fan of DC Comics and comic book movies in general.



People don't understand what this means to me. 😌 pic.twitter.com/T4nJro06qm — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) April 19, 2021

Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash will reportedly introduce audiences to the multiverse, taking inspiration from the comic book arc The Flashpoint Paradox, which sees the Fastest Man Alive travel back in time in an attempt to save his mother, who was murdered during Barry Allen's childhood. As is so often the case with these time travel misadventures, Barry's meddling finds him emerging in a much bleaker alternate universe in which the Amazons and Atlanteans are involved in an all-out war that has left the planet destroyed. This alternate version of the DC universe finds Bruce Wayne dead, killed at the hands of the same criminal who murders his parents in the original timeline, which leads to Thomas Wayne taking up the mantle of Batman, and applying his own, more violent tactics.

While it is unknown whether any other character from Keaton-Verse will appear, many are hoping that the likes of Michelle Pfeiffer and Danny DeVito will reprise their roles as Catwoman and The Penguin respectively.

Great to hear that Michael Keaton will come back as Batman, but I still want Michelle Pfeiffer to come back...creepiest, craziest Catwoman there ever was.#Batman#dccomicspic.twitter.com/c99yaIQ9Du — ThePetOfKira (@ThePetOfKira) April 20, 2021

Despite having not even seen Keaton in The Flash yet, the idea has already gotten fans wanting more, with many calling for the long-mooted Batman Beyond movie to finally come to fruition.

Okay Warner Bros, now do a Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton directed by Leigh Whannell pic.twitter.com/c8C2Pq9XqV — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) April 19, 2021

Intriguingly, both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will reprise the roles of their respective Batman, leaving us all to wonder how the two very different versions of the DC icon will factor into proceedings. While not much is yet known about the extent of Keaton's involvement, director Andy Muschietti has stated that The Flash in "inclusive" with regards to previous franchises sayins, "This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we've seen before are valid. It's inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you've seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

After so much back and forth and stopping and starting, audiences will finally get to see The Flash when it hits theaters on November 4th, 2022. The news of Keaton's return as Batman was reported by The Wrap.

Actually hyped for a DC movie. They're bringing Michael Keaton back as batman. Fucking hyyyype — Just Alex (@OSRSNeobrand) April 21, 2021

Glad to hear that it has been confirmed that Michael Keaton will put on the cap and cowl again and will be playing Batman in The Flash movie. Very cool. — kevin (@kevin3300) April 21, 2021

#TheFlash (November 4th, 2022) concept art showed Michael Keaton’s #Batman along side Barry. Are we led to believe that Keaton’s Batman will have a vital role in the film as did Flashpoint Batman in #Flashpoint? pic.twitter.com/9N6tqfsjIz — thedorkestknight (@thedorkestknig1) April 21, 2021

But isn't every film with Michael Keaton a Batman film? I mean Multiplicity was basically what if Batman kept cloning himself. — David LaDow (@dmlash123) April 21, 2021