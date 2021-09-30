After languishing in development hell for years, The Flash is finally nearing the finish line, with principal photography close to wrapping up on the multiverse DC movie. Confirmed by producer Barbara Muschietti via social media, who described filming completion as being "So close we can taste it..." it hopefully won't be too long before the mysteries of The Flash begin to finally be unveiled.

At one time, it seemed like The Flash movie would never happen after several director drop-outs left the Fastest Man Alive (ironically) unable to pick up any speed whatsoever. Thankfully, these frustrating false-starts eventually came to an end, with The Flash now being helmed by It director Andy Muschietti.

While details have yet to be officially confirmed, The Flash will reportedly introduce audiences to the DC multiverse, using the comic book arc "Flashpoint" as a major inspiration. Thus, it is likely that the movie will find the Justice League member traveling back in time in an attempt to save his mother, who was murdered during Barry Allen's childhood. As is so often the case with these time travel shenanigans, Barry's meddling finds him emerging in a much bleaker alternate universe in which the Amazons and Atlanteans are involved in an all-out war that has left the planet destroyed. This alternate version of the DC universe is inhabited by alternate versions of several familiar faces, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and the Joker.

The adaptation is likely to be a loose one, making many changes along the way, but should prove to be no less exciting. One of the major talking points of The Flash revolves around the inclusion of Batman Returns star Michael Keaton, who is reprising the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman from the Tim Burton universe. Keaton has since teased the epic first shot of his version of The Dark Knight's return in The Flash, describing his comeback after a 30-year absence as "easy."

"[It was] weirdly and ironically easy," Keaton explained. "A little bit emotional. Just a rush of memories. Without giving anything away, which I can't, basically the first shot, not of the entire movie but let's say the introduction [of Batman], is so good that when we walked on and started talking about a couple of shots and the angles, I went 'whoa, this is big. This is great.' I don't even mean for me. Just the imagery, it's great. And reminiscent, to some degree, of Tim Burton."

The Flash will also mark the final performance of Ben Affleck as his iteration of Batman. The character's return has already been teased courtesy of several set images of Affleck's stunt man riding a hulking bat-bike. While fans are understandably excited to see the Batman V Superman star suit up again, recent rumors have claimed that Affleck's role in the movie will be a minor one, with the actor reportedly only on set for a week.

The Flash is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 4, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Barbara Muschietti's official Instagram.