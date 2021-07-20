It looks like Ezra Miller's The Flash will be running into alternate versions of himself in the upcoming movie, with a handful of new set photos showing the DC hero chatting with someone who looks alarmingly like, well, him. The images show the two Barry Allen's engaged in what looks like an intense conversation, with the actor opposite Miller potentially being changed into looking more like Miller via CGI later in production.

We’re seeing double 👀 Check out these new images from #TheFlash set. Is Barry meeting himself from an alternate timeline? #TheFlashMoviepic.twitter.com/QGcAYOrGuj — The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) July 19, 2021

While some of this is of course speculation, the second Barry Allen could either be a variant version of the character from a completely different timeline, or it could be a younger Barry from earlier in the superhero's life. Though specific plot details continue to remain a mystery, we do know that The Flash will deal with the DC multiverse, and with The Flash's affinity for time travel, either outcome could be possible. Along with the ongoing rumors that Grant Gustin will also cameo as his version of ﻿The Flash﻿, poor Barry Allen is not going to know which way is up as he explores the multiverse madness.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash will reportedly introduce audiences to the multiverse, taking inspiration from the comic book arc The Flashpoint Paradox, which sees the Fastest Man Alive travel back in time in an attempt to save his mother, who was murdered during Barry Allen's childhood. As is so often the case with these time travel misadventures, Barry's meddling finds him emerging in a much bleaker alternate universe in which the Amazons and Atlanteans are involved in an all-out war that has left the planet destroyed. This alternate version of the DC universe finds Bruce Wayne dead, killed at the hands of the same criminal who murders his parents in the original timeline, which leads to Thomas Wayne taking up the mantle of Batman, and applying his own, more violent tactics.

Intriguingly, multiple versions of Barry Allen will not be the only variants to contend with, with both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck set to reprise the roles of their respective Batman, leaving us all to wonder how the two very different versions of the DC icon will factor into proceedings. While not much is yet known about the extent of either actor's involvement, Muschietti has stated that The Flash in "inclusive" with regards to previous franchises saying, "This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we've seen before are valid. It's inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you've seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

Keaton's return as Bruce Wayne was revealed recently courtesy of several set images. Seen sporting grey hair and the kind of dapper suit that Bruce Wayne wears so well, Keaton looks every bit the aged version of the billionaire vigilante that he first played oh so many years ago in 1989's Batman. Wayne Manor and the Batmobile having also been unveiled, with both looking like they have been lifted straight out of Tim Burton's Batman outings. The Flash also stars Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verdú, Ron Livingston, and Sasha Calle as Supergirl. The Flash is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 4, 2022. This comes to us from The Flash Film News.