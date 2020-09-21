The Flash movie is reportedly looking to cast Nicolas Cage as Superman. Additionally, Andres Muschietti and the studio are looking to recruit Christian Bale, George Clooney, and Val Kilmer. It has already been confirmed that Ben Affleck will be getting into the Batsuit one more time, along with original big screen Batman Michael Keaton. Now, it appears that DC is taking a few notes from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with all of these different actors taking on a different version of the Dark Knight, along with a Man of Steel that never came into fruition.

Tim Burton attempted to make a Superman movie back in the 1990s and Nicolas Cage was cast as the Man of Steel. The movie never made it past the development stage, but it was apparently going to be insane and it has been talked about extensively over the years. Sources are now claiming that Cage will get his shot on the big screen to play Superman in The Flash, albeit in a small cameo role. However, this has not been officially confirmed by the actor or the studio at this point in time.

In addition to Nicolas Cage joining The Flash cast as Superman, it has been rumored that Warner Bros. and Andres Muschietti have reached out to Val Kilmer, George Clooney, and Christian Bale to cameo as other various Batman characters, alongside Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck. If that wasn't enough, it has also been rumored that Chris O'Donnell will show up as Robin in the highly anticipated movie. Opening the DC Universe to different timelines pretty much means that anything can happen, though this news could all be too good to be true.

It was previously rumored that Grant Gustin's version of the Scarlet Speedster will appear in The Flash movie. Showrunner for the Barry Allen CW series Eric Wallace recently said, "I would love to see Grant appear somewhere in their version of the film... I know Grant would be excited. I think he would have some fun." Ezra Miller has cameoed on the series, so there is a precedent, but it remains unclear if it will actually happen when the time comes, just like the aforementioned cameos.

The Flash already sounds like it's going to be crazy, but it could get a lot weirder if this speculation proves to be true. At the moment, none of this has been officially confirmed by anyone from the studio, so it's best to file this in the rumor category for the time being. With that being said, Ezra Miller's standalone project looks like it's going to be a huge nod to the past, which should keep DC fans on their toes, while building excitement at the same time. Fandom Wire was the first to report on possible huge batch of cameos in The Flash movie.