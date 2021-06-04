Our first look at the return of Michael Keaton's Batsuit in The Flash has been revealed by director Andy Muschietti. Production is now underway on the upcoming superhero movie that will see Ezra Miller reprising his role as the titular Justice League member. It's also been reported that Keaton will return to the role of Batman for the first time since 1992's Batman Returns, as the plot of the movie will bring in characters from alternate timelines.

Recently, Muschietti posted an image of an actor's chair from the set of The Flash with the name "Bruce Wayne" on the front. He has now further teased Keaton's return by posting another set image of the actual Batsuit, specifically the familiar Batman logo on the chest with the classic yellow background. There also appears to be some blood splattered on the suit, suggesting Keaton's Batman may have just been involved in some kind of confrontation. You can take a look at it below.

Michael Keaton made his debut as Batman in Tim Burton's Batman, which was released in 1989. He reprised the role for the sequel Batman Returns in 1992, and initially, he was planning to come back for a third time with Burton back at the helm. When Burton departed the next Batman project, Keaton left as well, and he hasn't been seen in the role since. Many fans have been calling for Keaton to play an older Bruce Wayne for years, and the idea of having him star in a Batman Beyond movie was particularly popular with fans.

There won't be just one Batman in The Flash. It's also been revealed that Ben Affleck will be back as his own incarnation of Bruce Wayne from the DCEU for what seems to be his final time in the role. While there's a lot of attention on Keaton's Batman, Muschietti has said that Batfleck will still play a very important role in the plot of The Flash.

"He's a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie," the director said in a Vanity Fair interview last year. "The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck's Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven't seen before," the director added. "It's Barry's movie, it's Barry's story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that's one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That's where the Affleck Batman kicks in."

Also starring in The Flash are Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen. The script, written by Christina Hodson, follows Barry Allen traveling back in time in an effort to prevent his mother's murder, bringing about unintentional consequences to his timeline. The multiverse storyline opens the door for characters from other DC universes to appear as well, and there are likely to be some surprises.

The Flash is scheduled to be released on Nov. 4, 2022. Production is currently underway in the U.K. The new tease of Keaton's return as Batman comes to us from Andy Muschietti on Instagram.