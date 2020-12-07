While DC Comics features a range of iconic characters, none come close to the popularity of Batman. So much so that Ben Affleck's take on the Dark Knight was envisioned to be the lynchpin of the entire DCEU. Going forward, Batffleck will continue to enjoy major significance, as filmmaker Andy Muschietti revealed during CCXP that his upcoming movie The Flash will have Batman making a new super suit for the Scarlet Speedster.

Storywise, the news makes sense. In Justice League, it was Batman who first approached Barry Allen aka Flash to join his superhero team. It was also Batman who comforted Flash during the final fight and told him to concentrate on saving one person at a time. Since Ben Affleck's Batman is old and experienced, he will probably take on the role of a mentor for Flash in his upcoming solo movie.

The dynamic between Flash and Batman in the DCEU is different from the comics and appears to be modeled after the relationship between Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, and Tony Stark aka Iron Man in the MCU. There, it was Tony who recruited Peter to his team during the events of Captain America: Civil War and provided Peter with his first official Spider-Man costume, as well as the Iron-Spider upgrade.

The DCEU's Batman is a very different character from Tony, but it is clear he cares about his fellow heroes. Considering that Joker has been confirmed to have murdered Batffleck's young sidekick Robin, it is possible that this version of Batman sees Flash as a surrogate sidekick, and goes out of his way to look out for the young, inexperienced speedster. In a previous interview during DC FanDome, Muschietti had explained how Batman is set to be an important part of The Flash.

"He's a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck's Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven't seen before. It's Barry's movie, it's Barry's story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that's one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That's where the Affleck Batman kicks in... His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong which is his masculinity-because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline -but he's also very vulnerable. He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance."

Ben Affleck's take on the Dark Knight quickly established him as a fan-favorite, and audiences will no doubt be happy to see him reprise the role in the upcoming film. Directed by Andy Muschietti with a script by Christina Hodson, The Flash features Ezra Miller in the lead role as Barry Allen, with the rest of the cast yet to be announced. The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 3, 2022. This news originated at ComicBook.com