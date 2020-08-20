We are getting two Batmans for the price of one in The Flash movie. It has been confirmed that Ben Affleck will be reprising his role in the upcoming DC Comics adaptation, even though he had retired the part after the release of Justice League. Affleck will be starring alongside Batman and Batman Returns star Michael Keaton, who was previously rumored for the movie but has now been confirmed. Ezra Miller will be returning as Barry Allen.

According to a new report, Ben Affleck received the script for The Flash recently and has agreed to come back as Batman. The movie will be an adaptation of the Flashpoint storyline, which will see Barry Allen messing with the timeline and slipping into the DC multiverse. That will allow Michael Keaton's version of the character to appear. Andy Muschietti (IT) is on board to direct. Muschietti had this to say about it.

"He's a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck's Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven't seen before. It's Barry's movie, it's Barry's story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that's one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That's where the Affleck Batman kicks in. I'm glad to be collaborating with someone who has been on both sides of the camera, too. He understands."

Ezra Miller and Ben Affleck previously starred in 2017's Justice League. Flash made a brief cameo appearance in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Following the tumultuous production of Justice League, Affleck departed the role, paving the way for Robert Pattinson to bring in a new version of the character for The Batman. It seems we will get at least one more go-around with Batfleck before he hands up the cape and cowl for good. Speaking further, Andy Muschietti had this to add.

"His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong, which is his masculinity, because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline, but he's also very vulnerable. He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance."

In terms of story, Ezra Miller's flash considers Ben Affleck's version of Batman to be the original Caped Crusader. With Flashpoint bringing in the concept of the multiverse, Affleck is needed to serve as an anchor. Here's how Muschietti explained it.

"He's the baseline. He's part of that unaltered state before we jump into Barry's adventure. There's a familiarity there."

With DC FanDome happening this weekend, we could be learning a lot more about The Flash. Not only Ben Affleck's return, but the movie in general. Warner Bros. currently has the movie scheduled to arrive on June 3, 2022. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news was first reported by Vanity Fair.