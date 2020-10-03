Billy Crudup is reportedly in talks to join Ezra Miller in The Flash movie. Crudup previously played Barry Allen's father in 2017's Justice League. The actor was originally attached to the project back in 2016 when Rick Famuyiwa was behind the camera. However, Famuyiwa later left and the project entered development hell, which recently changed when IT director Andres Muschietti stepped on board to handle directing duties.

Billy Crudup is said to be making a new deal for The Flash, which has become one of the most anticipated upcoming DC movies, thanks to bringing both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck back as Bruce Wayne/Batman. It is believed that Crudup will have a substantial role in the movie, though that has not been confirmed. Muschietti has confirmed that the movie is based on the fan-favorite Flashpoint storyline from the comic books, though the influence comes from another comic in the series.

The latest script for The Flash was written by Christina Hodson and it "sees Flash go back in time to prevent the murder of his mother, an act that proves to have unintended consequences for his timeline." Andres Muschietti recently said, "It is a story of time travel: Flash travels back to try to save his mother. It is a spectacular action movie but it has a big heart." However, this will not be the exact Flashpoint story that DC fans have been expecting.

"What captivated me about the Flash is the human drama in it," Muschietti explains. "The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It's going to be fun, too. I can't promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it's a beautiful human story."

Andres Muschietti also recently talked about Ben Affleck's role in The Flash. "[Affleck has] a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie," said Muschietti. "The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck's Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven't seen before." However, the director went on to stress that the movie is very much Barry Allen's solo movie, but that Allen and Wayne share a lot of similarities, which will be presented emotionally on the big screen.

Pulling off this version of The Flash sounds like it's going to be incredibly difficult. How are different versions of Batman going to react to each other? There have been rumors swirling that Andres Muschietti is trying to get Val Kilmer, George Clooney, and Christian Bale to join the cast too, which would be insane, especially for a movie that the director claims is all about Barry Allen. It's not clear when The Flash will enter production, but it won't be too long with casting already ramping up. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce the Billy Crudup news.