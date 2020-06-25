People everywhere are stoked after hearing about the recent reports of Michael Keaton's possible return as Batman in The Flash, and many fans of Batman Returns are hoping he'll be joined by Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman. This week, it had been reported that Keaton was in early talks to reprise the iconic role, much to the delight of Batman fans across the globe. As you might expect, social media was quickly flooded with messages of excitement, and a look through those posts will reveal many tweets from fans calling for Pfeiffer to appear in the movie as well.

"You can't have Michael Keaton as Batman without Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman," one tweet bluntly reads, with many other fans echoing these thoughts and posting photos of Pfeiffer in Batman Returns. Other fans are pointing out how Pfeiffer has been pretty open in the past about willing to reprise the role, suggesting there's no reason for it not to happen if the actress is already on board. "Michelle Pfeiffer has said many times that Catwoman was one of her favorite roles to play and she'd be down to do it again so it would be a mistake to not give her a call," one fan tweeted.

There have been a variety of actresses who've played Catwoman over the years, but along with many fans who most appreciate Keaton's portrayal of Bruce Wayne, there are just as many who'd consider to be their favorite Selina Kyle. An alternate version of Catwoman was played by Halle Berry in 2004, and Christopher Nolan's version of Selina was portrayed by Anne Hathaway in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises. She will next be played on the big screen by Zoe Kravitz in Matt Reeves' The Batman, which co-stars Robert Pattinson as the new Bruce Wayne.

It hasn't been revealed how Keaton's Batman would figure into The Flash, but director Andy Muschietti has suggested that elements of the Flashpoint storyline from the comic books would be incorporated into the script. In that crossover comic book series, Barry Allen traverses so quickly that he manages to travel into an alternate DC timeline. This makes it very likely Keaton could appear in this separate timeline to explain why his Batman isn't the one Allen knows back home, and it also opens the door for other characters from the original Batman movies to return alongside him for special appearances.

If negotiations with Michael Keaton go well, the actor will reportedly appear in more DC-based movies in addition to The Flash, essentially serving as DC's equivalent of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in the MCU. Perhaps the folks at Warner Bros. have found a way to level the playing field a bit with their rivalry against Disney and Marvel. In any case, if Keaton's return comes to fruition, you'll be able to see him back as Bruce Wayne in The Flash when the movie premieres in theaters on June 3, 2022. You can take a look at some of the tweets rooting for Pfeiffer to return as Catwoman below.

You can't have Michael Keaton as Batman without Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman. pic.twitter.com/ewVJDnO5l0 — Jay.. (@x_warinmymind) June 23, 2020

Michelle Pfeiffer has said many times that Catwoman was one of her favorite roles to play and she’d be down to do it again so it would be a mistake to not give her a call — (Eric) (@TheManofSalt) June 23, 2020

We’re all thinking “BRING MICHELLE PFEIFFER’S CATWOMAN BACK,” right? pic.twitter.com/UxcrmdmVmH — Zack Sharf (@ZSharf) June 23, 2020

This version of Batman better be married to Michelle Pfeiffer’s Selina Kyle or I will commit some gay crimes. https://t.co/GAPznvPxlI — JP Larocque (@jplarocque) June 23, 2020

I’m just going to desperately refresh my feed every day until they announce Michelle Pfeiffer returning alongside Michael Keaton - pleeeeeaaaassssee make this happen WB ❤️ pic.twitter.com/O0Fd1KKxEP — Charlie Ashby (@CMWAshby) June 23, 2020

People so nostalgic about 1980s that they’re now bringing my fav @MichaelKeaton as Batman again after decades. Bring #MichellePfeiffer as Catwoman too 💖 pic.twitter.com/juh20OrgxD — Abhishek Bhalerao (@Mumbaiactor1) June 24, 2020

If Michael Keaton is returning as Batman does that mean Michelle Pfeiffer can return as Catwoman and Uma Thurman can return as Poison Ivy — The Old Razzle Dazzle 🏳️‍🌈 BLM (@HyzenthlayRose) June 23, 2020

If Keaton is back as #Batman, well then Michelle Pfeiffer HAS to come back as #Catwoman? #GirlCrushpic.twitter.com/xm7MzC4AsJ — Noreen Doyle (@DoyleNordoyle) June 23, 2020

Now that they're bringing back Michael Keaton for Flashpoint just pointing out that Michelle Pfeiffer can still get it pic.twitter.com/Em4FvHMzmS — 𝑲𝒆𝒊𝒍𝒆𝒚 𝑲𝒂𝒊𝒔𝒆𝒓 (@keileykaiser) June 22, 2020

If Keaton is back as Batman, how about Michelle Pfeiffer as an older Catwoman? pic.twitter.com/xr7ISsCRlA — 🆃🅷🅴 🆂🆃🆄🅳🅸🅾 🅴🆇🅴🅲 (@studioexec1) June 22, 2020