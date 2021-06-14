Andy Muschietti has teased a first look at Barry Allen's new costume emblem from the highly-anticipated DC Extended Universe movie The Flash. The logo looks stunning and teases a much better suit for Ezra Miller's Flash. The image shows Flash's gold lightning bolt on a crimson background.

The upcoming film, previously titled Flashpoint will still be inspired by the storyline of the eponymous comic but is looking to make a few changes of its own. The Flash marks the return of Michael Keaton as Batman from Tim Burton's films. Ben Affleck is also reprising his role as the caped crusader from Zack Snyder's DCEU films. You can check out the image shared by Muschietti on his Instagram below.

A solo flash film has been in the making for decades with numerous directors and actors attached to the project at some time. But finally last year, the film managed to escape from production hell when Andy Muschietti signed on as director. Muschietti is an Argentine filmmaker best know for making horror films Mama and the very successful IT film series. Bird of Prey and Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson has penned the script. Since being hired, Muschietti has regularly shared updates about the film on his social media. He recently shared the first look at Keaton's Batman emblem covered in blood.

As most fans know, the Flashpoint storyline in the comics is dark and brutal. The official synopsis for the film is, "Barry Allen travels back in time to prevent his mother's murder, which brings unintended consequences to his timeline". While the film won't feature Wonder Woman beheading Mera, Muschietti has teased that the film will be emotional and dark.

There have been reports that Barry's new suit will be designed by Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne. While Miller's suit in Justice League was self-designed by his character and was far from comic accurate. But based on the official concept art and this update, it looks like Muschietti is going for a costume more in line with the scarlet speedster's classic red and gold colors.

2022 is stacked with DC films. The Batman is coming in March, DC Super-Pets in May, Black Adam in July, The Flash in November, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom releasing in December. The Flash will also be exploring the Multiverse, and there are rumors that it will be removing Zack Snyder's films from canon. But after the success of the Snyder Cut of Justice league, take those rumors with a grain of salt. The Young and the Restless actor Sasha Calle has been cast as DC Universe's new Supergirl. The Boston-born Colombian native will be the first Latina Supergirl in DC and was chosen from a pool of 425 actors. She makes her film debut in Warner Bros' The Flash.

Filming on The Flash is soon coming to end, and fans can expect a teaser in October at the DC FanDome. Till then, stay tuned for more updates. The Flash releases November 4, 2022.