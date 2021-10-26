DC FanDome unveiled an electrifying first look at upcoming outing, The Flash, revealing several tantalising details including a glimpse at Michael Keaton's return as Batman. Director Andy Muschietti though has since revealed that there are still many more surprises to come, declaring that they will blow fans socks off.

"We can tell you that there are surprises. We cannot reveal what they are, but they will probably blow your socks off. They will. I think the less we talk about it the better. There's excitement behind the camera about those surprises, but you're better not knowing them until you see them on the big screen."

The recent footage has confirmed several aspects of The Flash, including that it will be a loose adaptation of the comic book arc "Flashpoint" and introduce the world of DC movie to the multiverse. It looks like the movie will begin in much the same way as its comic book inspiration, finding the superfast Justice League member traveling back in time in an attempt to save his mother, who was murdered during Barry Allen's childhood. As is so often the case with these time travel shenanigans, Barry's meddling finds him emerging in a very different universe, with the DC FanDome sneak peek offering glimpses of a second Barry Allen, Supergirl and, of course, Keaton's Dark Knight.

So, what could this sock-launching surprises be exactly? Well, there have been rumors for some time that several other characters from the Tim Burton Batman saga will appear in the movie alongside Keaton, with sources claiming that the likes of Danny DeVito's Penguin and Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman could feature. Even brief cameo appearances from both or either of these familiar faces would surely have all of our socks on guard.

Recently, there has also been the suggestion that The Flash will in fact feature the return of Henry Cavill as Superman. While many of the DC fanbase have been hoping for Cavill to suit up once again as The Man of Steel, nothing has officially been confirmed. Producer Barbara Muschietti's recent social media activities however have had fans wondering whether Cavill's Clark Kent will at last be brought back into the fray, and ready to blow people's socks, unequivocally, off.

It's not just the potential for crowd-pleasing cameos that attracted director Andres Muschietti to The Flash though, with the It director revealing that he was drawn to the movie's emotional core. "Mainly the emotional aspects of the story were very compelling to me. Obviously, it's a superhero movie, it's a big spectacle adventure, but what really brought me into it was the emotional power of it," Muschietti said. "There's an emotional message in the story, it's also a time-traveling story which is always very attractive to me. Time travel has something that is inherently compelling in general, but this one is very special because it's a very intimate conflict. It's about a boy who is looking for his mother, and that's what was so attractive to me, that emotional drive."

The Flash stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's as variations of Bruce Wayne / Batman, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, and Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen. The movie is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 4, 2022. Muschietti teased these surprises while appearing at DC FanDome China.