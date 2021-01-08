The DCEU fandom was in turmoil when a recent article by TheWrap stated that Ray Fisher has stepped down from the role of Cyborg and that the role will be recast for future films, while the character of Cyborg will no longer be a part of The Flash movie. Fisher responded to these claims on Twitter where he described the whole affair as a coverup to avoid public backlash.

"I strongly suggest that @TheWrap amend this article immediately. While I appreciate the reporter's undying desire to do @wbpictures and Walter Hamada's bidding-it is factually inaccurate. I did not publicly step down from anything. If @wbpictures has made the decision to remove me from The Flash, rather than address, in any way, Walter Hamada tampering with the JL investigation-that's on them. The idea of removing the role, rather than recasting it, is only being used to try to avoid public backlash."

Days after the announcement that the "Snyder Cut" will be coming to HBO Max in 2021, Ray Fisher started Tweeting about instances of unspecified abuse that occurred on the sets of 2017's Justice League, for which he blamed the director Joss Whedon, and accused the heads at Warner, from Geoff Johns to Walter Hamada, of enabling Whedon's behavior.

Following Fisher's claims, an official investigation was launched by Warner into the events surrounding the making of Justice League. Following the completion of the investigation, Whedon was removed from the upcoming HBO series The Nevers as showrunner. But in Fisher's latest Tweets, he contended that more people needed to be punished for the whole incident.

"The @wbpictures pr team has struggled to regain control of the narrative ever since they failed to bury me and the JL investigation with their September 4th hit piece-which, unsurprisingly, was written by the same reporter. The fact is: the Justice League investigation led to @WarnerMedia (and it's affiliates) parting ways with Joss Whedon. Geoff Johns will be following suit. Had Walter Hamada gotten his way, NONE of that would have been possible, and the cycle of abuse would've continued. My team and I are still in deep conversation with @WarnerMedia regarding all these matters and-Flash or no Flash-we fully intend to see this through. I'll keep you all posted, but in the meantime-thank you for your continued support."

Following Fisher's new statements, WarnerMedia, which had been keeping quiet about the whole matter so far, finally issued a public statement to TheWrap.

"The investigation was conducted by an outside law firm and led by a former federal judge. More than 80 people were interviewed. We have full confidence in its thoroughness and integrity, and remedial action has been taken. The investigation has concluded, and it is time to move on."

Directed by Andy Muschietti from a script by Christina Hodson, The Flash stars Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, and Billy Crudup. The film arrives in theaters on November 4, 2022.

I strongly suggest that @TheWrap amend this article immediately.



While I appreciate the reporter’s undying desire to do @wbpictures and Walter Hamada’s bidding—it is factually inaccurate.



I did not publicly step down from anything.



1/5https://t.co/905q9eX2QX — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) January 7, 2021