The DCEU continues to grapple with the fallout of the behind-the-scenes events of 2017's Justice League. Months after Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in the film, started a social media campaign to have people attached to Justice League who Fisher accused of "abusive behavior" on set to be held accountable, a rumor started doing the rounds of the internet that WarnerMedia is recasting the role of Cyborg for the upcoming solo Flash movie. But according to a Tweet by writer Mark Hughes, the rumor is false.

The rumors of Cyborg recasting are a lie, Cyborg is not in The Flash and the role is not being recast. I’ve confirmed this with the studio. The rumor is FALSE. — Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) January 5, 2021

Up until last year, Cyborg was confirmed to be a part of The Flash, and his appearance in the film was meant to act as a springboard into Fisher's own solo movie. But then the actor made his accusations publicly known, against Joss Whedon, who directed Justice League, producer Geoff Johns, and DC Films head Walter Hamada.

Fisher's comments prompted the studio to start an internal investigation into what went wrong on the sets of Justice League. Although the results of the investigation were not made public, they led to Whedon leaving his role as showrunner for the upcoming science-fiction drama television The Nevers for HBO. Whedon's exit was seen as a vindication of sorts regarding Fisher's claims, but the actor recently Tweeted that he still has issues with WarnerMedia, specifically Hamada.

"Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler. His lies, and WB PR's failed Sept 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very real issues of the Justice League investigation. I will not participate in any production associated with him."

Fisher's statement, coupled with Hughes' confirmation that the role of Cyborg has been cut from Flash means the actor will probably not be a part of any future DCEU projects beyond the upcoming Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Even without the presence of Cyborg, the solo Flash movie is set to be an ambitious affair. From what we know so far, the story will involve Flash traveling to alternate realities and meeting multiple versions of DC heroes, including two versions of Batman, to be played by Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck. While Cyborg was meant to act as a friend to Flash in his solo movie, that role might now be filled by Affleck, as explained previously by the film's director Andy Muschietti.

"[Ben Affleck is] a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck's Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven't seen before. It's Barry's movie, it's Barry's story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that's one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That's where the Affleck Batman kicks in."

Directed by Andy Muschietti from a script by Christina Hodson, The Flash stars Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, and Billy Crudup. The film arrives in theaters on November 4, 2022.