Will Ray Fisher get to return as Cyborg in The Flash movie after all? Following the success of Zack Snyder's Justice League, Ray Fisher has engaged in a public feud with Warner Bros. and DC Films. The positive response to the Snyder Cut and the ongoing discussions on how Warner Bros. didn't go through with this vision has led to a major internal conflict at the studio.

Ray Fisher has publicly accused Joss Whedon, who oversaw Justice League reshoots, of abusive and unprofessional conduct towards the cast. Ray has further accused DC Films executives Geoff Johns and Jon Berg of not taking Whedon's action under scrutiny. Though these accusations have led to a full-fledged internal investigation at DC Films and Warner Bros., Ray has still faced some severe repercussions.

Following the investigation, Ray Fisher's Cyborg has been written out of the upcoming DCEU film, The Flash, and any plans for his solo film or any further appearance of the character in the franchise are currently on hold. This is a classic corporate move to steer clear of any active barrier facing their interests.

However, despite this major change in production, Ray Fisher is optimistic about him reprising his role in The Flash. He has earlier revealed that all major drafts of the film had Cyborg involved in one way or another; meaning, moreover, given the bond between Barry Allen and Victor Stone as hinted in the Snyder Cut, any scene earlier involving Cyborg in The Flash would have to be of some heavy significance. So, in order to remove Cyborg from the film, the writers and director Andy Muschietti would have to rewrite a major sequence of the movie.

Talking to Empire, Ray Fisher discussed The Flash and director Andy Muschietti's approach towards the story saying,

"Andy seems to have his head on straight and understood these characters by making it about the relationship more than just a display of superpowers. We were on the same page about that, and it'll be a bummer if there is no way to resolve the issue."

Zack Snyder's Justice League has rebranded DCEU in a new way and fans are viewing other installments and even the future films of the franchise as canonical to Zack's version of the film instead of Joss Whedon's theatrical version of the film. The character development of both Flash and Cyborg are more relatable and justified in the Snyder Cut and surely, fans would perceive any further appearances of these characters based on how Zack Snyder explored their backstory in his envisioned cut of Justice League. So, having both these superheroes reunite even for a little while in The Flash would be some treat.

Meanwhile, The Flash has already roped in Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck to reprise their roles as Bruce Wayne/Batman from Tim Burton's Batman and DCEU films respectively. The film will also star Sasha Calle as Supergirl. The major details of the film are still under wraps but it's confirmed that the film will follow the Flashpoint storyline from the comics where in efforts to save his mother by going into the past, Barry Allen brings some unintentional and dangerous changes to this alternate reality he creates.

With Ben Affleck reuniting with Ezra Miller, having Ray Fisher by the side would have allowed the makers to add some serious references to Snyder's vision of the franchise, given that in Snyderverse, these three would play a pivotal role in defeating the ultimate villain. However, Ray Fisher is in no mood to settle things down as he fights for the noble cause of bringing transparency, fairness, and a sense of accountability in the industry. It's pretty much a reflection of Zack Snyder's fight with the studio over original production of Justice League, which he lost and had to bear the burden of having his name behind the directorial responsibilities of a film he didn't even make.

Fisher's chances of appearing in The Flash seems vague as he has explicitly expressed that he has no desire to work with DC Films until Walter Hamada has any association with production of any of future DC Films. Since Ray Fisher is under no contractual agreement with DCEU and his earlier proposed solo film has seen no development at all, as for now, Cyborg is technically out of DCEU until the studio makes one right decision this time concerning the future of the franchise.

The Flash will release November 4, 2022. Directed by Andy Muschietti, the film will star an ensemble cast with Ezra Miller in the titular role, along with Kiersey Clemons, Sasha Calle, Maribel Verdù, Ron Livingston, with Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck wrapping up the lead cast.