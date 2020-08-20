It's official: Warner Bros. is going full-on multiverse with DC. It was recently revealed that both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will be appearing as different versions of Batman in The Flash movie, a project that has been gestating for some time. Now, director Andy Muschietti has explained that the movie will be bringing the concept of the multiverse to the big screen, which includes every cinematic iteration we've seen to date.

As part of the report confirming Ben Affleck's unexpected return as Bruce Wayne, which will mark his first time playing the role since Justice League, Andy Muschietti discussed the idea of the DC multiverse. While Micheal Keaton's inclusion certainly signaled that was the plan for The Flash, Muschietti is not being coy about the fact that the multiverse is going to be a big part of his next project. Here's what he had to say about it.

"This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we've seen before are valid. It's inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you've seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

This is a big idea, and it's one that can allow Warner Bros. to have their cake and eat it too. For example, Robert Pattinson is playing the lead in The Batman, which is set to hit theaters next year. That will give us a new incarnation of the character outside of the DCEU, where Ben Affleck's Batman exists. But, with this unified DC multiverse, these various versions all can exist alongside one another to some degree.

The DC Multiverse concept has been explored on the small screen in The CW's ArrowVerse quite a bit. Of specific importance to The Flash, Ezra Miller's Barry Allen made a cameo in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event, coming face to face with Grant Gustin's version of the character. This firmly established that the DCEU exists in the same multiverse as the ArrowVerse. And it helped lay the breadcrumbs for what will be explored in Miller's upcoming solo movie.

While much of the plot is being kept under wraps, the long-gestating project will be an adaptation of the Flashpoint comic. The story sees Barry Allen screw up the timeline while trying to save his mom. Barry ends up in a radically different version of the DC universe as a result. For example, it is Thomas Wayne who becomes Batman, not Bruce Wayne. It seems Andy Muschietti will be taking liberties with the source material to suit the situation.

We are likely to learn more at this weekend's DC FanDome event. There is no word on how soon production could begin but Ben Affleck agreed to sign on after seeing the script recently. At present, The Flash is set to hit theaters on June 2, 2022. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further information is provided. This news comes to us via Vanity Fair.