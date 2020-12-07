Over the last year, The Flash has quickly gone from a mildly intriguing solo adventure to one of the most exciting comic book movie prospects on the DC roster. Well, director Andy Muschietti has now further teased the scope of the movie while making an appearance at this year's virtual CCXP event saying, that The Flash "will take you to a place where the DC Universe hasn't gone before, so it's very exciting."

"I can't wait to tell you more, but for now, I want to thank you for the support and for being such amazing fans," he concluded. While his update regarding The Flash was so quick that it would make The Scarlet Speedster himself blush, the brief hint at things to come certainly tracks with everything that has been revealed about the movie so far.

The Flash will reportedly take inspiration from the comic book arc The Flashpoint Paradox, which sees the Fastest Man Alive travel back in time in order to save his mother. However, his meddling with time finds the Flash emerging in a bleaker universe in which the Amazons and Atlanteans are involved in an all-out war that has left the planet destroyed. This alternate version of the DC universe finds Bruce Wayne dead, killed at the hands of the same criminal who murders his parents in the original timeline. This leads to Thomas Wayne taking up the mantle of Batman, and applying his own, much more violent tactics.

Excitingly, both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will be returning to the role of Batman, with fans left to wonder how the two very different versions of the Dark Knight will factor into proceedings. Many have speculated that Affleck will bookend the movie in the original timeline, with Keaton's Batman taking the place of Thomas Wayne in the alternate one.

The Flash finds It and It: Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti at the helm, with the filmmaker revealing several details regarding Affleck's role in the movie saying, "His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong which is his masculinity-because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline -but he's also very vulnerable. He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance."

Muschietti added that Affleck's Bruce Wayne is "a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck's Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven't seen before. It's Barry's movie, it's Barry's story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that's one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That's where the Affleck Batman kicks in."

Alongside the two very different versions of Batman, rumors persist that the movie will also feature the likes of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, and even bring back prior versions of DC heroes such as Brandon Routh's Superman and Christian Bale's Batman as well as introduce versions that never were such as Nicolas Cage as Superman.

Sadly, audiences have a long time to wait before seeing how exactly The Flash "will take you to a place where the DC Universe hasn't gone before," with the movie not scheduled for release until 4th November 2022. Andy Muschietti made these comments during a virtual appearance at this year's CCXP event.