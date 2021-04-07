The Flash movie will reportedly reveal the future plans for the DC cinematic universe and "lend clarity" to the future of the Justice League. This revelation was buried within the recent report regarding the cancellation of both New Gods and The Trench, and while it remains a mystery how exactly The Flash will pave the way for the future, it is likely related to The Scarlet Speedster's exploration of the multiverse.

The report states that The Flash will set up DC's "new status quo," and help make sense of the studio's somewhat messy shared universe that revolves around their superhero ensemble Justice League. While not much has been officially revealed, it is expected that The Flash movie will take inspiration from the comic book arc The Flashpoint Paradox, which sees the Fastest Man Alive travel back in time in an attempt to save his mother, who was murdered during Barry Allen's childhood.

As is so often the case with these time travel misadventures, Barry's meddling finds him emerging in a much bleaker alternate universe in which the Amazons and Atlanteans are involved in an all-out war that has left the planet destroyed. This alternate version of the DC universe finds Bruce Wayne dead, killed at the hands of the same criminal who murders his parents in the original timeline, which leads to Thomas Wayne taking up the mantle of Batman, and applying his own, more violent tactics.

Though it is currently unknown how closely The Flash will follow the source material, it is worth noting that, following the Flashpoint arc, the DC universe was reset and rebranded as "The New 52". This is certainly an approach that the upcoming Flash movie could similarly take, essentially resetting the cinematic universe and thus allowing the studio to make whatever changes they deem necessary following the now scrapped SnyderVerse.

Another detail that has since been revealed regarding the DC cinematic universe is that director Matt Reeves' The Batman will be set on Earth-2, meaning that the DCEU will end up with several shared universes all happening at once, but separately from each other. DC currently have several projects in the pipeline, including Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Blue Beetle, Supergirl, Green Lantern Corps and Static Shock, as well as a Zatanna project, a third Wonder Woman movie, and J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates' Superman. How any of these will tie into each other is largely a mystery at this stage, but it should certainly prove interesting to see how the studio plans to bring it all together.

The Flash director Andy Muschietti has previously teased the scope of the movie saying that it "will take you to a place where the DC Universe hasn't gone before," so expect some major changes to the DCEU going forward.

After what seems like an eternity of back and forth, with so many director dropouts and stalls that you'd need to be as fast as The Scarlet Speedster to keep up, The Flash is finally happening, and is scheduled to hit screens on November 4th, 2022. Ezra Miller will reprise the title role alongside Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as different iterations of Batman, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, and The Young and the Restless star Sasha Calle who has signed on to play Supergirl. This comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.