The Flash Movie just can't seem to catch a break. Ezra Miller has been on deck to get his own solo movie within the DC movie universe as the Scarlet Speedster since before Justice League was even released. In fact, at one point, it was supposed to be the first movie to come out after the release of the big DC team-up. But that never happened and now, the movie has hit yet another delay. Unfortunately, it could be two to three more years until the movie actually happens.

According to a new report, Warner Bros. has been working out kinks with the script. The plan was to shoot in March under the direction of John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (Game Night), who were brought on board the project earlier this year. Sadly, the studio doesn't feel that The Flash solo movie, which doesn't yet have an official title, is ready to go. And they're not rushing into productions anymore in the wake of Justice League. So, that has caused another delay.

Now, the hope is that the movie could be ready to go by late 2019, with production hopefully starting before the end of next year. The report also notes that, given this new delay, it's likely that the project won't arrive in theaters until 2021 now. Much of that has to do with the fact that Ezra Miller is also a big part of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise, which will begin shooting its third installment next July. Apparently, Miller will be returning and that means he'll be tied up in another big production come next summer.

At this point, it's safe to say that the project is squarely in the terrible land known as development hell. Originally, writer Seth Grahame-Smith was set to make his directorial debut with the DC adaptation, but departed over creative differences. Then Dope director Rick Famuyiwa spent some time developing the movie until he decided to leave in 2016. That led to a page-one rewrite and, for a time, it looked like this was going to be an adaptation of the Flashpoint storyline. But that no longer looks to be the case. It's muddy at best and with the script still being developed, any rumors we've heard previously are perhaps a notch or two above worthless.

Warner Bros. shifted their thinking with the DC brand following Justice League and lots of changes have been made. The studio isn't announcing a big batch of movies and release dates all at once anymore. It's largely one thing at a time and those projects go when they're good and ready. Next up is Aquaman (December 21) followed by Shazam (April 5, 2019), then the Joaquin Phoenix Joker origin movie (October 4, 2019), Wonder Woman 1984 (November 1, 2019) and Birds of Prey (February 7, 2020). Hopefully, Ezra Miller doesn't get bored just waiting around. This news was first reported by Variety.