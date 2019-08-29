At long last, it seems The Flash movie has finally found a director. IT Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti has confirmed that he's going to helm the long-gestating DC Comics adaptation. Granted, several filmmakers have come and gone over the years with this one, but for now at least, Muschietti is the man to bring the Scarlet Speedster to the big screen.

It was initially reported in July that Andy Muschietti was being eyed to helm The Flash, following the exit of John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (Game Night), who had spent a solid chunk of time with the project. During a recent interview, Muschietti was asked if The Flash will be his next movie and, very simply and plainly, confirmed that it will be with a one-word answer.

"Yup."

What we know for sure is that Ezra Miller, who last starred as Barry Allen in Justice League, is still set to play the character and recently re-affirmed that the movie is still happening. There had been some questions about his return, as the studio was struggling with the direction of the project and it wasn't clear how long his contract would keep him locked in. Miller even took it upon himself to draft a version of the screenplay alongside comic book legend Grant Morrison. Ultimately, Warner Bros. passed on his take, but it showed his dedication.

Last we heard, Bumblebee and Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson had penned a new version of the screenplay. Hodson has been on a hot streak lately and Warner Bros. likes what she brings to the table. They've also set her to pen the Batgirl solo movie. Seth Grahame-Smith (Abaraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter) and Rick Famuyiwa (Dope) also spent time developing the project at various points before departing over creative differences. When asked if his take would involve any horror elements, given what he's done with IT, Andy Muschietti explained that won't be the case here. Instead, he's interested in telling a very human story.

Related: Ezra Miller Promises The Flash Movie Is Still Happening

"An element if horror? I don't think so. What captivated me about the Flash is the human drama in it. The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It's going to be fun, too. I can't promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it's a beautiful human story."

There is still no word on when the movie will begin production and a release date has yet to be firmed up. Originally, this was supposed to be the first DC Films release to hit theaters following Justice League, which gives an idea of just how troubled the adaptation has been. But Andy Muschietti has the golden touch right now and, with any luck, he'll finally be the guy to make this happen. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Fandango.