The Flash is expected to begin filming early next year. The project has been in development hell for years, but it looks like the studio is finally moving forward. Countless directors and screenwriters have been attached to the standalone Scarlet Speedster movie over the years, but DC and Warner Bros. are trusting the highly anticipated project with IT director Andrés Muschietti and Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson. Muschietti promises The Flash "will take you to a place where the DC Universe hasn't gone before," and DC fans can't wait to see what he's referring to.

According to sources close to The Flash movie, production is all set to begin in April 2021. It was previously thought that the production would kick off in March, but it appears that Warner Bros. is holding off before beginning at Warner Bros. Leavesden Studios in England. The public health crisis is still raging on and areas of England are going through another stay-at-home order, much like Southern California at the moment. As for California, the health department and Governor are urging productions to pause until early next year.

It has not been confirmed that the public health crisis is the reasoning behind the new production start for The Flash. Like most major productions that have gone on over the last year, the movie will mostly take place on sound stages until it's safe to film on location. While not a lot of information about the upcoming movie is available, it appears that Andres Muschietti was not kidding when he said that The Flash will be unlike anything that anybody has ever seen.

As of this writing, The Flash is still set to release on November 4th, 2022. Ezra Miller, Billy Crudup, Ben Affleck, and Michael Keaton are all starring in the movie. It has been rumored for over a year that Ray Fisher will reprise his Cyborg character for the movie, but it appears that the actor is done working with DC Films President Walter Hamada. It's unclear if the studio will replace the Cyborg actor, or if he'll be completely cut out of the movie. Regardless, fans are mostly concerned about how the project is going to work with two different Batman actors attached.

It is believed The Flash will take inspiration from the comic book arc The Flashpoint Paradox, which sees the Scarlet Speedster travel back in time to save his mother. However, things do not go as planned, which results in a dark and bleak future. As for Ezra Miller, he recently got back into his iconic costume to film some reshoots for Zack Snyder's Justice League. The actor was able to take care of the brief shots while working on Fantastic Beasts 3 in England, while Snyder is in the United States. Backstage was the first to report on The Flash finally beginning production in April 2021. The topper image comes from @apexform.