Putting it mildly, The Flash has had a rocky journey to the screen. Now, with the project finally coming together under It director Andy Muschietti, reports are indicating that filming on The Flash will begin in the United Kingdom at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on April 26th. Despite tighter restrictions in the UK, which have been put in place amid the global situation, the report indicates that a majority of the crew is local to the area, and that Muschietti and his sister and producing partner, Barbara Muschietti, have already arrived in the UK, ready to bring The Flash to the big screen.

Since conception, The Flash has been fraught with delays and director drop-outs, so the news that the project is finally ready to get underway should please DC fans. The movie will follow Justice League star Ezra Miller's iteration of the Scarlet Speedster, while taking inspiration from the comic book arc The Flashpoint Paradox, which sees the Fastest Man Alive travel back in time in order to save his mother.

However, his meddling with time finds the Flash emerging in a bleaker universe in which the Amazons and Atlanteans are involved in an all-out war that has left the planet destroyed. This alternate version of the DC universe finds Bruce Wayne dead, killed at the hands of the same criminal who murders his parents in the original timeline. This leads to Thomas Wayne taking up the mantle of Batman, and applying his own, much more violent tactics.

Intriguingly, both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will reprise the role of Batman, with fans left to wonder how the two very different versions of the Dark Knight will factor into proceedings. Many have speculated that Affleck will bookend the movie in the original timeline, with Keaton's Batman taking the place of Thomas Wayne in the alternate one.

Muschietti has since described Affleck's role in the story as "a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck's Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven't seen before. It's Barry's movie, it's Barry's story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that's one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That's where the Affleck Batman kicks in."

Alongside the two versions of Batman, rumors persist that the movie will also feature the likes of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, and even bring back prior versions of DC heroes such as Superman Returns' Brandon Routh's Superman, Christian Bale's Batman, and even introduce versions of iconic characters that never were such as Nicolas Cage as the Man of Steel. While this all sounds completely ridiculous, it's worth bearing in mind that this is very similar to what Marvel seem to be doing with previous iterations of their characters as they explore the multiverse.

Muschietti has even hinted at some of these rumors being accurate, teasing the scope of the movie at last year's virtual CCXP event, and revealing that The Flash "will take you to a place where the DC Universe hasn't gone before, so it's very exciting."

Sadly, fans will have to wait some time before finding out exactly what this means, with The Flash scheduled to hit screens on November 4th, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Screen Daily.