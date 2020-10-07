The recently delayed DC movie, The Flash, is looking to add another superhero to its ever-growing roster, with Gal Gadot reportedly in talks reprise the role of Wonder Woman for director Andy Muschietti's upcoming superhero extravaganza. Details are scarce regarding what Wonder Woman's role in the movie would involve, but it appears that Warner Bros. is looking to include her in a small supporting role.

The Flash will take inspiration from the comic arc The Flashpoint Paradox, which sees the Fastest Man Alive travel back in time in order to save his mother. However, his meddling with time finds the Flash emerging in a bleaker universe in which the Amazons and Atlanteans are at war. This alternate version of the DC universe finds Bruce Wayne dead, killed at the hands of the same criminal who murders his parents in the original timeline. This leads to Thomas Wayne taking up the mantle of Batman, and applying his own, much more violent tactics.

How closely The Flash will stick to these elements of the source material is largely unknown, but it is possible that Gal Gadot will feature in the movie as the same alternate version of Wonder Woman that has gone to war with the Atlanteans as this is more of a background plot point secondary to Flash trying to find his way back to his own universe.

Gal Gadot would be far from the only member of the DC cinematic universe to join The Flash, with the likes of Cyborg actor Ray Fisher also reportedly in negotiations to appear in some capacity.

The real excitement for The Flash though is the inclusion of both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman. Fans have been left to wonder how the two very different versions of the Dark Knight will factor into proceedings, with director Andy Muschietti stating that Affleck at least will have a substantial role in the movie. "He's a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie," the director said recently. "The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck's Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven't seen before. It's Barry's movie, it's Barry's story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that's one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That's where the Affleck Batman kicks in."

As for Wonder Woman, the highly anticipated sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, finds the DC icon in 1984. During the Cold War, Diana Prince comes into conflict with two formidable foes, media businessman Maxwell Lord and friend-turned-enemy Barbara Ann Minerva, while reuniting with her mysteriously resurrected love interest Steve Trevor.

Almost the entire DC movie roster, including The Batman and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, has been pushed back with movies like Black Adam now removed from the release schedule entirely. The Flash has been delayed from June 3rd, 2022, to a few months later on November 4th, 2022, while Wonder Woman 1984 has (for now at least) stood firm on its release date of December 25, 2020. This comes to us from The Illuminerdi.