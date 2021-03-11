Kiersey Clemons will return as Iris West in The Flash movie, reprising the role from a Justice League deleted scene. In the original cut of Justice League, Clemons appeared as the intrepid reporter who will serve as a love interest for Ezra Miller's Barry Allen. Her restored scene can be seen in Zack Snyder's Justice League, the four-hour cut of the DC movie, when it is released on HBO Max next week.

Next, Kiersey Clemons will have her role in the DCEU expanded when she appears in The Flash in 2022. Though plot details are being kept under wraps, Iris and Barry are close in the original comic books. After growing up together, the two eventually get married with Iris West even helping her husband form the superhero league Team Flash. The character is played by Candice Patton in the Arrowverse shows on The CW. Paula Marshall also played the role in the original 1990 iteration of The Flash.

We can expect to see several other notable names in The Flash movie when it is released. It has been reported that Batman and Batman Returns star Michael Keaton will reprise the role of Bruce Wayne in the movie. Ben Affleck, who plays Batman in Zack Snyder's DC movies, is also set to make an appearance in the role. Last month, it was reported that Sasha Calle has also been cast in the movie as the DCEU's version of Supergirl.

"My Flash is not gonna be light or dark in tone, it's gonna have everything," director Andy Muschietti said of the movie at DC FanDome last year. "If you saw my previous movies like It and It [Chapter] 2}, you'll notice that I like to put everything in it. What you will see in Flash is a very deep, emotional story, but it's also gonna very funny and a great, epic adventure at the same time. [But] also terrifying for some of the time ... get ready."

Producer Barbara Muschietti added: "I want you to go see it, so I am not gonna tell you a lot. What I will tell you is that it's a ride. It's gonna be fun and exciting and there are a lot of DC characters in it. Flash is the superhero of this film because he is the bridge between all of these characters and timelines. In a way, it restarts everything and doesn't forget anything."

Clemons starred in the 2015 comedy drama Dope and has had roles in the movies Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Sweetheart, Lady and the Tramp, and Scoob!. Her television credits include Austin & Ally, Transparent, BoJack Horseman, and Easy. Clemons also starred in a main role as psychiatrist Maria Charo in the final season of Angie Tribeca and appeared in last year's thriller Antebellum.

The Flash is scheduled to be released in theaters on Nov. 4, 2022. It helmer Andy Muschietti will direct The Flash using a screenplay by Christina Hodson. Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco produce and Marianne Jenkins serves as executive producer. Cameras will start rolling in London next month. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.