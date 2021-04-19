The Flash movie has officially begun filming with director Andy Muschietti revealing the official logo on Twitter. In development for several years, it's taken a very long time for The Flash movie to finally start rolling cameras. Following a recent report that the movie was beginning production this week, the sequel has started its first day of principal photography, and you can take a look at the official logo reveal below.

Directed by Muschietti, The Flash is written by Christina Hodson. Michael Disco and Barbara Muschetti are producing with In addition to Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, the sequel will bring back Michael Keaton to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne from Tim Burton's Batman movies. Also coming back for one final appearance as Batman is Ben Affleck, as a multiverse storyline will allow for multiple Batman actors to appear.

"His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong, which is his masculinity-because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline -but he's also very vulnerable," Muschietti said of Batfleck in an October interview with Vanity Fair. "He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance."

Muschetti added: "He's a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck's Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven't seen before. It's Barry's movie, it's Barry's story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that's one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That's where the Affleck Batman kicks in."

Meanwhile, Sasha Calle has been cast as the DCEU's Supergirl, making her debut in The Flash. The sequel also brings back Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Barry Allen's love interest who was seen last month in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Ron Livingston will play Henry Allen, Barry's father, taking over the role from Billy Crudup. Maribel Verdu will return as Barry's mother Nora. Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso will also star in mystery roles. Cyborg actor Ray Fisher was reportedly attached to the cast at one point, but following a public dispute with Warner Bros., his involvement remains unclear.

With production on The Flash officially announced, Barry Allen attempts to go back in time to prevent his mother's murder which brings unintentional consequences to his timeline. The movie is inspired by the comic book storyline Flashpoint, and in addition to the multiple Batmen appearing, there's no telling which other characters from various universes may also appear by way of the multiverse. Chances are there will be multiple cameos and surprise special appearances.

The Flash will be released in theaters on Nov. 4, 2022. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. has many other big name DC projects on the way. James Gunn's The Suicide Squad will be here in August, and next year will see the releases of Black Adam and Aquaman 2 along with The Flash. This news comes to us from Andy Muschietti on Instagram.