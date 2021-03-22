While Michael Keaton appearing as Batman in The Flash Movie is a strong possibility, the actor says that his return will ultimately be up to Covid. Last year, it was reported that Keaton would be reprising the role he previously portrayed in Tim Burton's Batman and Batman Begins as part of a multi-dimensional storyline in The Flash. It's also rumored that this would be to set up his Batman to return in additional movies, essentially serving as the Nick Fury of the DCEU.

Providing an update on his involvement in the movie in a new interview with Deadline, Keaton revealed that his return isn't yet 100% official. He's definitely leaning in that direction, but as the actor explains, he's been too busy with other projects to fully commit to The Flash movie just yet. In fact, Keaton claims he hasn't even fully read the material that's been sent to him regarding his Batman role.

"I am needing a minute to think about it because I'm so fortunate and blessed, I got so much going on now. I'm really into work right now. I don't know why, but I am, and so, yeah, I mean, you know, to tell you the truth, somewhere on my iPad is an iteration of the whole Flash thing that I haven't had time yet...I called them and said, I have to be honest with you. I can't look at anything right now. I'm so deep into this thing I'm doing."

"Also, I'm prepping a thing I'm producing and getting ready to do down the road in the fall that I'll be in, and I feel responsible to that. So, yeah, there is that. I'm not being cute or coy. If I talked about it, I'll be just bullsh*tting you. I don't really know. I have to look at the last draft."

While Michael Keaton is suggesting everything will be fine so as long as he's happy with the script, what will make the deciding factor in his return pertains to how things are going with Covid-19 when The Flash begins filming. Ultimately, Keaton will only do the movie if he feels that it's safe.

"To be honest with you, you know what worries me more than anything about all this stuff? It's Covid. I'm more concerned. I keep my eye more on the Covid situation in the UK than anything. That will determine everything, and so that's why I'm living outside the city here on 17 acres, staying away from everybody, because the Covid thing has got me really concerned. So, that's my first thing about all projects. I look at it and go, is this thing going to kill me, literally? And you know, if it doesn't, then we talk."

Many fans would undoubtedly be bummed to see Keaton back out of the project, given the immense excitement surrounding his return. After Zack Snyder's Justice League premiered on HBO Max, Keaton's Batman was once again getting praised on social media by fans declaring him to be the best Batman actor of all time.

In any case, with or without Keaton, The Flash is scheduled to be released on Nov. 4, 2022. You can read the full interview with Keaton at Deadline.