We now have our first look at Michael Keaton's return as Bruce Wayne thanks to one of several behind-the-scenes images from upcoming DC outing, The Flash. Keaton will once again get nuts as Batman in director Andy Muschietti's The Flash, which finds Ezra Miller's Barry Allen navigating the multiverse and coming face-to-face with Keaton's iteration of the beloved superhero.

Sporting grey hair and the kind of dapper suit that Bruce Wayne wears so well, Michael Keaton looks every bit the aged version of the billionaire vigilante that he first played oh so many years ago in 1989's Batman. While we have yet to see Keaton once again wearing the iconic cape and cowl, director Andy Muschietti did recently tease its return with an ominous look at a blood-soaked yellow and black Bat-symbol.

While not much has been officially revealed, it is expected that The Flash movie will take inspiration from the comic book arc The Flashpoint Paradox, which sees the Fastest Man Alive travel back in time in an attempt to save his mother, who was murdered during Barry Allen's childhood.

As is so often the case with these time travel misadventures, Barry's meddling finds him emerging in a much bleaker alternate universe in which the Amazons and Atlanteans are involved in an all-out war that has left the planet destroyed. This alternate version of the DC universe finds Bruce Wayne dead, killed at the hands of the same criminal who murders his parents in the original timeline, which leads to Thomas Wayne taking up the mantle of Batman, and applying his own, more violent tactics. Though it has not yet been confirmed, it is likely that, instead of Thomas Wayne, Barry Allen will somehow find himself stumbling into the Tim Burton Batman universe, where he will no doubt need Keaton's help to get home.

Along with Keaton's return there have been rumors circulating for some time that other Burton-esque versions of famous and infamous Batman characters will also appear, with many hoping that the likes of Michelle Pfeiffer and Danny DeVito will reprise their roles as Catwoman and The Penguin respectively.

It has also been revealed that Keaton's Dark Knight will not be the only one to feature, with Justice League star Ben Affleck also set to reprise the role that was last seen in The Snyder Cut."He's a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie," director Muschietti revealed last year. "The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck's Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven't seen before," the director added. "It's Barry's movie, it's Barry's story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that's one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That's where the Affleck Batman kicks in."

Starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash alongside Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton The Flash will also star Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verdú, Ron Livingston, and Sasha Calle as Supergirl. The Flash is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 4, 2022. This comes to us from Big Screen Leaks.