The Flash has quickly emerged as one of DC's most intriguing big screen projects. The news that Michael Keaton would be reprising the role of Batman all these years later for The Flash sent fans into a frenzy, with many wondering whether any other characters from the Keaton/Tim Burton Batman era would be making an appearance. Well, according to Michelle Pfeiffer, she would jump at the chance to bring back her iteration of Catwoman...if only they'd ask.

"I would if anyone asked me but no one's asked me yet."

When asked whether she had been offered a role in The Flash, the actress declared her want to return to the role alongside Keaton, but she has yet to get that phone call. Unless of course, she is just playing coy...

Michelle Pfeiffer played Selina Kyle AKA Catwoman in 1992's Batman Returns. Directed by gothic movie maestro Tim Burton, Batman Returns is the sequel to 1989's Batman, and the second and final installment in the "Burton-verse". The sequel finds the DC icon facing the Penguin, who is plotting to kill all of Gotham City's firstborn sons, while also dealing with Catwoman, who is seeking vengeance against Max Shreck, a corrupt tycoon who allies with the Penguin to bring Gotham City under his control. Though she only ever played the role once, Pfeiffer made quite the impression as Catwoman thanks to her femme fatale nature, skin-tight catsuit, and talent with a whip, with her take on the DC supervillain still ranking as one of the best ever put to screen.

The Flash is now set to begin filming in April and will reportedly take inspiration from the comic book arc, The Flashpoint Paradox, which sees the Fastest Man Alive travel back in time in order to save his mother. However, his meddling with time finds him emerging in a bleaker universe in which the Amazons and Atlanteans are involved in an all-out war that has left the planet destroyed. While the source material features an alternate version of Thomas Wayne who has now become a much more violent Batman, it seems that The Flash will instead bring back Keaton's Caped Crusader, with Ben Affleck's Batman also set to feature.

While official details of Keaton's role beyond speculation are scarce, director Andy Muschietti has since described his role as "substantial," as well as revealing that The Flash "is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we've seen before are valid. It's inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you've seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

Alongside the two versions of Batman, rumors persist that the movie will also feature the likes of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, and even bring back prior versions of DC heroes such as Superman Returns' Brandon Routh, Christian Bale's Batman, and even Danny DeVito's Penguin. Muschietti has even hinted at some of these rumors being accurate, teasing the scope of the movie at last year's virtual CCXP event, and revealing that The Flash "will take you to a place where the DC Universe hasn't gone before, so it's very exciting."

Sadly, fans will have to wait some time before finding out exactly what this means, with The Flash scheduled to hit screens on November 4th, 2022. This comes to us from Screenrant.