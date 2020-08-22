We have our first official look at the long-awaited The Flash movie. Director Andy Muschietti, producer Barbara Muschietti, screenwriter Christina Hodson and star Ezra Miller appeared for a virtual panel during DC FanDome. The panel gave us a first glimpse at what to expect from the Scarlet Speeder's first solo movie. Specifically, some new concept art that shows off Barry Allen's new suit, as well as the return of Michael Keaton's Batman.

The art was revealed by Andy Muscietti. The first image shows off Barry's new suit, which is remarkably different compared to what we saw in Justice League. It has less of an armored look and more of a clean, smooth approach. But more importantly, the second image shows Flash alongside Batman. But not Ben Affleck's Batman. Micahel Keaton's version of the Caped Crusader from Tim Burton's movies.

It had previously been confirmed that Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will both appear in The Flash. The movie will be inspired by the Flashpoint storyline, which will allow for the DC multiverse to open up. This will be the first time we've seen Keaton in the batsuit since 1992's Batman Returns. Seeing the return, even in this art, is sure to provide a huge boost of nostalgia for fans. Ezra Miller, during the panel, discussed that a bit, explaining that this movie will allow for every cinematic depiction of the DC universe to exist alongside one another.

"This movie, by opening that door that Flashpoint did in the comics, all of these stories and characters can start to collide."

There is no word yet on when production will begin but this movie has been in the works for a very long time. A revolving door of filmmakers have come and gone over the years. But Andy Muscietti, coming off of the success of IT and IT Chapter Two, landed the coveted gig. Meanwhile, screenwriter Christina Hodson, who has become a rising star in Hollywood, penned the screenplay. Hodson previously penned Birds of Prey and is also set to write the Batgirl solo movie. During the panel, Hodons also teased how The Flash movie will open the door for the DC multiverse.

"The cinematic multiverse is going to be born out of this movie."

While The Flash has had a good run on TV in The CW over the last handful of years, with Grant Gustin taking on the role, the character has never had a movie. That is finally poised to change. Ezra Miller previously played the part in a brief cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, as well as Suicide Squad. Miller also appeared during The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event.

This is just one of many reveals that is expected during DC FanDome. The entirety of DC Films' upcoming slate is being showcased during the event. We'll be sure to bring all of the news your way as it drops. As for The Flash, it is currently slated to hit theaters in June 2022 from Warner Bros. Be sure to check out the concept art for yourself.