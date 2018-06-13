A new report states that The Flash movie is set to begin filming in 2019, taking inspiration from the 1980s classic Back to the Future. When the movie was first announced last summer at San Diego Comic Con, it was titled Flashpoint, but it looks like the movie may be straying from that potentially grim storyline, especially with the news that it's taking influence from Back to the Future, which is a lighter film that better suits the personality of Ezra Miller's Barry Allen. However, some of the Flashpoint storyline is likely to show up in The Flash with time travel involved.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news about The Flash movie along with some other titles within the DCEU that are currently in various stages of development. The Flash standalone movie has been in development hell for many years, and even had Back to the Future director Robert Zemeckis rumored to helm the project for a minute. Basically any news about Barry Allen's solo outing moving forward is considered excellent news, even if that means that we won't get to see the full Flashpoint storyline on the big screen.

Earlier this year, it was announced that John Francis Daly and Jonathan Goldstein were attached to direct The Flash movie, which is also about the time when it seemed that the Flashpoint element was being phased out. The Hollywood Reporter states that Back to the Future will be a "touchstone" for the movie, which definitely implies some time travel and at the very least, a lighter tone for a project that was once rumored to shake up the DCEU for a new way forward. However, there's a lot of shaking up behind-the-scenes at Warner Bros. and DC Films at the moment that are changing the course of the DCEU and beyond with two Joker movies being planned along with a slew of other films outside of the DCEU umbrella.

Barry Allen is more of a lighthearted character and was one of the few bright spots in last year's Justice League, which made fans want to see Ezra Miller's version get his own movie even more. Many DC fans were shocked to learn that an Aquaman movie was going to come out ahead of The Flash, but that's just the way that everything worked out, and it's for the better. There's been a lot of changes within the DCEU since the release of Justice League, so The Flash may be in better hands now than ever before.

No official production start date has been revealed, nor has a release date. But, if everything goes smoothly, one can probably expect to finally see The Flash on the big screen by 2020. And while it seems that we won't be seeing the entire Flashpoint story, one can imagine that the upcoming film will touch on some of those darker and grittier tones from the comic books while keeping one foot firmly planted on the lighter side of things. You can read more about The Flash movie along with the rest of what the DCEU and Warner Bros. has coming up at The Hollywood Reporter.