After what seems like an eternity of back and forth, with so many director dropouts and stalls that you'd need to be as fast as The Scarlet Speedster to keep up, The Flash movie is finally happening. Barbara Muschietti, the producer of The Flash and spouse of the movie's director Andy Muschietti, recently posted a behind-the-scenes image to social media. While the shot doesn't show much of anything at all and could arguably be the dullest backstage image in the history of movies, it does confirm that The Flash is really, finally filming.

Aside from Barbara Muschietti offering a glimmer of production hope, The Flash's journey to the big screen has been fraught with delays and problems, and so the news that production is now underway should provide some relief among DC fans. The movie will follow Justice League star Ezra Miller's iteration of the iconic superhero and is sure to feature all manner of surprises along the way.

While not much is known about the movie, The Flash will reportedly take inspiration from the comic book arc The Flashpoint Paradox, which sees the Fastest Man Alive travel back in time in an attempt to save his mother, who was murdered during Barry Allen's childhood. As is so often the case with these time travel misadventures, Barry's meddling finds him emerging in a much bleaker alternate universe in which the Amazons and Atlanteans are involved in an all-out war that has left the planet destroyed. This alternate version of the DC universe finds Bruce Wayne dead, killed at the hands of the same criminal who murders his parents in the original timeline, which leads to Thomas Wayne taking up the mantle of Batman, and applying his own, more violent tactics.

Intriguingly, both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will reprise the roles of their respective Batman, with fans left to wonder how the two very different versions of the Dark Knight will factor into proceedings. While not much is known about how Keaton will feature in the movie, director Andy Muschietti has described Affleck's role in the story as "a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck's Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven't seen before. It's Barry's movie, it's Barry's story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that's one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That's where the Affleck Batman kicks in."

Alongside the two versions of Batman, rumors persist that the movie will also feature the likes of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, and even bring back prior versions of DC heroes and villains such as Superman Returns' Brandon Routh as Superman, as well as Danny DeVito as The Penguin. If that doesn't all sound crazy enough, there has even been speculation that The Flash will introduce versions of iconic characters that never were, such as Nicolas Cage as the Man of Steel. So far, the only clue that Muschietti has provided in this regard is to say that The Flash "will take you to a place where the DC Universe hasn't gone before, so it's very exciting."

The Flash is scheduled to hit screens on November 4th, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Barbara Muschietti's official Instagram account.