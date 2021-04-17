Production on The Flash movie has finally begun. The creative team is currently in London, where filming is underway. Ezra Miller, along with DC fans, has been waiting years for a standalone Scarlet Speedster movie to take place. After what seemed like forever in development hell, Andres and Barbara Muschietti were the ones to finally crack the code to bring the story to the big screen. And from the sound of things, the movie is going to cover a lot of ground.

According to a Deadline report about Andres Muschietti's Double Dream production company, The Flash movie is "already in production over in London," which seemingly confirms previous reports that the movie was slated to begin filming in April of this year. Pre-production was teased back in February by Barbara Muschietti and it was just revealed that Zack Snyder's Justice League VFX supervisor John "DJ" Desjardin has jumped on board to help make The Flash movie a reality. It is currently unclear if Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton are on the set to film their respective Batman roles.

As for Michael Keaton officially stepping on board The Flash movie, that is also unclear at the moment. The actor provided an update on his Batman status at the end of March where he casted some doubt on returning, mainly due to the pandemic. Keaton admitted that he spent a lot of time looking at the COVID situation in the U.K., while also noting that he has been busy preparing for another project that he has in the works. Obviously, Keaton could have been just throwing people off in an effort not to spoil anything.

The Flash will reportedly set up DC's "new status quo," which will attempt to clean things up and bring projects together. The movie is based on The Flashpoint Paradox comic book run, which sees Barry Allen travel back in time in an attempt to save his mother, who was murdered when he was a child. In doing so, the hero finds himself in an alternate reality where things are much darker. Bruce Wayne is dead, and Thomas Wayne has taken on the Batman mantle, while the Amazons and Atlanteans are engaged in a brutal war against each other.

In other news involving The Flash movie, Cyborg actor Ray Fisher is still holding out hope that he'll reprise his role. Fisher was reportedly booted from the project after publicly declaring that he would never work with DC Films president Walter Hamada. In a recent interview, Fisher expressed his excitement with the story that Andres Muschietti had brought together, noting that the movie has a lot more to do with relationships, as opposed to superpowers. For now, it does not look like the actor will be included when all is said and done. Deadline was the first to report on The Flash movie beginning production in London. DC fans could end up seeing set photos to leak on social media in the coming days.