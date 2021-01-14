After months of behind-the-scenes chatter and ominous messages on social media, actor Ray Fisher has officially exited the role of Cyborg in the DCEU. Fisher took to Twitter to inform fans of the news but also hinted that will not be the end of the matter, as the actor intends to continue to pursue his allegations of workplace abuse against Warner Bros., which is what led to Fisher's firing in the first place.

"I have received official confirmation that Warner Bros. Pictures has decided to remove me from the cast of The Flash. I strongly disagree with their decision, but it is one that is unsurprising. Despite the misconception, Cyborg's involvement in The Flash was much larger than a cameo-and while I do mourn the lost opportunity to bring Victor Stone back to the screen, bringing awareness to the actions of [President of DC Films at Warner Bros. Pictures] Walter Hamada will prove to be a much more important contribution to our world."

Rumors about Fisher's removal from the DCEU began to swirl late last month after an article appeared in TheWrap announcing that the actor had stepped down from the role of Cyborg, and Warner was looking for his replacement. At the time, Fisher had denied the claim that he had voluntarily stepped down. In his latest message, the actor took square aim at Hamada, while his previous claims of abuse were focussed on Joss Whedon and Geoff Johns.

"On December 30th 2020, I made it clear that I cannot-with a clear conscience-participate in any production associated with the current President of DC Films, Walter Hamada. The reasoning behind that declaration was twofold: 1) Walter's purposeful attempt to undermine the Justice League investigation in order to protect his friend, and former co-president, Geoff Johns. 2) Walter's attempt to protect himself by contributing to the public dissemination of lies and misinformation about myself and the Justice League investigation in Warner Bros. Picture' September 4th statement to The Wrap."

"Bear in mind, Walter Hamada interfering with the Justice League investigation is a completely separate issue than the investigation itself. And while Walter's behavior was not a point of focus for the investigation of the Justice League reshoots, his dangerous and enabling actions during the investigation process must be called to account."

So what does this mean for Cyborg's role in the DCEU from now on? Well, if reports are to be believed, Warner is already looking for a replacement actor. There is also the possibility that the character might be removed entirely from their film slate.

As far as The Flash movie is concerned, which was supposed to feature Cyborg in a supporting role that leads to his own spinoff film, that role now appears to have been turned over to Ben Affleck's Batman. Battleck is confirmed to appear in the movie in the role of the Flash's friend and mentor, and fans are hoping his appearance will lead to Warner finally greenlighting that solo Batman film that Affleck had long been planning.