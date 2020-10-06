The Flash movie seems to be fleeing release faster than its title character, with the oft-delayed comic book movie now moving from its scheduled date of June 3rd, 2022, to a few months later on November 4th, 2022. This most recent postponement comes amid a scheduling reshuffle from Warner Bros. following the further delay of the upcoming James Bond movie, No Time to Die.

The Flash is far from the only tentpole superhero movie to be delayed, with fellow DC characters The Batman and Shazam! also receiving a new release date. The Dwayne Johnson starring Black Adam meanwhile has now been removed from the release calendar entirely.

Over the last few months, The Flash has quickly gone from a mildly intriguing solo adventure to one of the most exciting comic book movie prospects on the DC roster. Intriguingly, both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will be returning to the role of Batman, with fans left to wonder how the two very different versions of the Dark Knight will factor into proceedings.

Reportedly, The Flash will take inspiration from the comic arc The Flashpoint Paradox, which sees the Fastest Man Alive travel back in time in order to save his mother. However, his meddling with time finds the Flash emerging in a bleaker universe in which the Amazons and Atlanteans are at war. This alternate version of the DC universe finds Bruce Wayne dead, killed at the hands of the same criminal who murders his parents in the original timeline. This leads to Thomas Wayne taking up the mantle of Batman, and applying his own, much more violent tactics.

The Flash is being helmed by It and It: Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti, who has previously revealed some details regarding how Affleck's Bruce Wayne will fit into the movie saying, "His Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong which is his masculinity-because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline -but he's also very vulnerable. He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability. He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance."

Muschietti added, "He's a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry and Affleck's Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven't seen before. It's Barry's movie, it's Barry's story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that's one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That's where the Affleck Batman kicks in."

As if the addition of several Bat-men was not enough excitement already, rumors persist that the movie will open up the possibilities of the multiverse, bringing back Christian Bale, George Clooney and even introducing Nicolas Cage as Superman.

Since conception, The Flash has suffered much delay and drama backstage, including director dropouts and script rewrites. So, here's hoping audiences will finally get to see the movie on the silver screen come November 4th, 2022. This news comes to us courtesy of Variety.