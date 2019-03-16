The Flash movie has been nothing but trouble for Warner Bros., as one director after the next have left the project. Now Ezra Miller is in danger of losing the role he first played in Batman V Superman, followed by a more substantial appearance in Justice League. In a last bid race to save himself from getting the axe, Miller will now co-write a new screenplay with comics legend Grant Morrison.

Ezra Miller has decided to take the hands-on approach in ensuring big screen success with his standalone The Flash movie. We just reported yesterday that The Flash was gearing up for a November shoot. But in all likelihood, it won't go before cameras until sometime in 2020, if it goes at all.

MIller's new draft of the script will be the weighing option in whether or not the actor stays on with the DCEU, which has seen a substantial shake-up since Justice League took a nosedive at theaters in 2017. The new screenplay is a result of further creative differences behind the scenes, which has been a constant problem with this particular DC adventure. John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein are the current writer/directors behind the still in-development movie.

Related: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Says Flashpoint Batman Probably Won't Happen

Their approach is lighthearted and fun. They more recently collaborated on the script for Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Jason Bateman comedy thriller Game Night. They've been toiling away on The Flash movie since January 2018. Warner Bros. is currently in favor of their vision, as Aquaman was more lighthearted and came away with more than a billion in box office revenue, outselling even Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy. And the approach seems to have worked for Shazam, which is shaping up to be another big success.

Ezra Miller, on the other hand, wants to take Barry Allen very dark. The two sides have been trying to compromise since last year. Now Miller is going to write the movie himself. Warner Bros. officially hired Miller and Morrison to get their take. This is a rare move, having an actor write the script, but Ezra Miller claims he is deeply committed to the role.

Ezra Miller and Grant Morrison may have their script turned into the studio as early as next week. But there appears to be a ton riding on this thing. If Warner Bros. tosses their script in the trash after a read through, it's believed that Miller will be dropped from the project. According to one source close to the production, MIller's holding deal to play Barry Allen will expire in May. So the race is on to get this figured out.

Even though Ezra Miller has been having a rough go of it with The Flash, he has remained a constant presence at Warner Bros., and has a second franchise already under his belt playing Credence Barebone in the Harry Potter spin-off series Fantastic Beasts, which is gearing up to shoot the third chapter sometime this year. Can Ezra Miller save his Flash role? That's going to have to be one hell of a script. This news speeds in from The Hollywood Reporter.