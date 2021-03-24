The Flash solo movie has found a replacement for Barry Allen's father. Ron Livingston (Office Space) is set to play the part of Henry Allen in the upcoming DC Comics adaptation. The part was previously played by Billy Crudup. However, the actor was not able to return to reprise the role due to scheduling conflicts. Specifically, Crudup has commitments on the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, which is filming its second season. Crudup's loss has turned into Livingston's gain.

According to a new report, Ron Livingston has officially been cast as Henry Allen in The Flash. The original plan was to bring Billy Crudup back. The actor had originally played the part alongside Ezra Miller's Barry Allen in the theatrical version of Justice League, which was released in 2017. We saw a bit more from Crudup in Zack Snyder's Justice League, which recently arrived on HBO Max. Unfortunately, since production on the Scarlet Speedster's solo movie got delayed, it presented a scheduling conflict. Warner Bros. then turned to Livingston to fill those shoes. There is no indication, at this time, as to how large a role Livingston will have in the movie.

Ezra Miller will be returning to play the iconic hero once again. Kiersey Clemons is also set to reprise her role as Iris West. Clemons was also seen in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Additionally, Maribel Verdu will play the part of Barry Allen's mother. This is of particular importance as the movie will be using the Flashpoint storyline from the pages of DC Comics as inspiration. Barry's mom, who died when he was young, plays a big part in the story. Ben Affleck is also set to return as Bruce Wayne/Batman. Plus, it is expected that Michael Keaton, who played the part in 1989's Batman, will return as well, which will open up the DC multiverse. However, Keaton recently cast some doubt on his return. Another key addition is that of actress Sasha Calle, who is playing the part of Supergirl.

Plot details largely remain under wraps for the time being. Flashpoint, in the comics, sees Barry Allen messing up the DC timeline while trying to travel back in time to save his mom. It has been confirmed that the movie will firmly establish the DC multiverse. Andy Muschietti, known best as the director of IT and IT Chapter Two, is at the helm. Christina Hodson (Bumblebee, Birds of Prey) penned the most recent draft of the screenplay, which has gone through several iterations over the years.

This movie has long been in the works at Warner Bros. It has seen several filmmakers come and go over the years, including Seth Grahame-Smith and Rick Famuyiwa, among others. As for Ron Livingston, he is best known for his roles in movies such as Office Space and The Conjuring. Some of his other credits include Swingers, Boardwalk Empire and Search Party. The Flash movie is currently set to hit theaters on November 4, 2022. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Variety.