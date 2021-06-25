Michael Keaton has been spotted behind the wheel in Bruce Wayne's car in the latest image from the set of The Flash. It's been previously reported that Keaton will reprise his role from Tim Burton's Batman movies for The Flash, and we recently got our first look at the actor in character as Bruce in photos taken from the set. While it's not quite as impressive as the actual Batmobile, it's still fun to see Keaton's Bruce seated in a car that only he can afford, and you can take a look at the photo below.

There are rumors that Keaton's Batman is going to stick around for a while following The Flash. He could end up appearing in a recurring role throughout various movies in the DCEU moving forward, similar to Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury in the MCU. Given the immense excitement from fans surrounding his return to the role in The Flash, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Warner Bros. trying to include Keaton's Batman in as many other projects as possible.

This also means we'll be seeing at least two different Bat-men in The Flash. The movie is set in the DCEU, which has previously established Ben Affleck's version of the Dark Knight, and the actor is on board to reprise the role. This will allow for a way for Affleck to give his incarnation of Batman a more proper sendoff while opening the door for Keaton to take over as the DCEU's new Batman. The Flash's storyline about Barry Allen altering his timeline through time travel lends itself to multiple incarnations of one character in the same movie.

In an Instagram post shared earlier this month, director Andy Muschietti posted an image providing our first look at the Batsuit in The Flash. The image only revealed the Batman logo on the chestplate with the old-school yellow background, though there seemed to be some blood splashed on it. Does this mean Batman is no less dangerous to criminals now than he was three decades ago?

Michael Keaton first appeared as Bruce Wayne in Batman, which was released in theaters in 1989. He would later reprise the role for the 1992 sequel Batman Returns, which also brought back Tim Burton in the director's chair. Both movies are very fondly remembered by longtime Batman fans who consider Keaton to perhaps be the very best actor to ever don the Batsuit. Keaton hadn't appeared in the role ever since, despite DC fans calling for years for Keaton to star in a new movie as an older Bruce Wayne.

Andy Muschietti directs The Flash using a screenplay by Christina Hodson. Michael Disco and Barbara Muschietti are producing. Along with Ezra Miller returning as the speedy superhero and both Affleck and Keaton coming back as Bat-men, the movie will introduce Sasha Calle as the DCEU's live-action Supergirl. Other cast members include Kiersey Clemons as Iris West and Maribel Verdu and Ron Livingston as Barry Allen's parents.

The Flash is scheduled to be released in theaters on Nov. 4, 2022. The set image of Keaton in the car was posted by Krypton Caged on Twitter.

